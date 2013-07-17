Fair Oaks Apartments Announces Resident Appreciation Events Throughout Entire Summer Season

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Fair Oaks apartments in Horsham, PA love their residents. This is why the apartment complex is pleased to announce that they will be hosting resident appreciation nights throughout the entire summer season. On July 20th and 21st, Fair Oaks will be hosting a movie night for the residents with popcorn, candy, and sodas and the complex will be showing Monsters Inc. 1 and 2 in the common grassy area by building C. On August 16, 2013 at 4 pm, they will be hosting their annual pool party for residents and their guests. There will be a barbeque featuring burgers and hotdogs, music and prizes for the residents. Residents will be able to host barbeque parties all summer long because they are able to use the grills by the pool. After eating delicious summertime food, they can feel free to hop in the pool and cool off after soaking up the summer sun. Fun is a word everyone will be throwing around this summer, at Fair Oaks Apartments.



Fair Oaks Community Yard Sale to support the Leukemia Society will be held on September 21, This will mark Fair Oaks’ 1st annual community yard sale where residents can set up a booth and sell their trash and make it someone else’s treasure. Representatives of Fair Oaks will be on hand selling water, sodas, and pretzels. The apartment complex will be contributing the money made by the yard sale to the Leukemia Society. The yard sale will take place between 9am and 1pm. Any items not sold will also be donated to Impact Thrift Store in Hatboro.



This summer, Fair Oaks will be shining brighter than ever due to the recent renovations the apartment complex underwent in the previous few months. Building D hallways and entrances were recently renovated with new carpet, tile, and new lights throughout the common areas of the building. Fair Oaks is currently in the process of renovating some apartments. Living Rooms will receive new high hat/recessed lighting and laminate hardwood-look floors. Bathrooms will receive new white bathroom vanities, and Brazilian slate tile for the shower and the floors. Bedrooms will receive new ceiling fans Kitchens will receive new Maple cabinets, new countertops and stainless appliances. A new community entrance sign with a refreshed logo and new brand for Fair Oaks Apartments will also be coming in the near future.



