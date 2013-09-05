Fair Oaks Apartments Newly Upgraded Apartments Available for Rent

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- As a community driven environment, Fair Oaks Apartments in Horsham, PA is pleased to announce their newly upgraded apartments are available for rent. With one, two and three-bedroom spaces available, residents of Fair Oaks will be provided a comfortable, air-conditioned space in their upgraded, modernized apartments. Located just a half-mile from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, these apartments near Willow Grove arrange for an easy commute to work. With this community setting, residents have access to a large community pool equipped with multiple grills to enjoy a nice barbecue poolside.



These upgraded residences are available for potential tenants to tour and get a feel for the lifestyle and ambience of the complex. Residents have open kitchens that come equipped with dishwashers and garbage disposals, making cleanup easier on the tenant after enjoying a home-cooked meal. These kitchens have a multitude of cabinets and storage areas, ensuring there is plenty of space for groceries and different household items. With a microwave and full oven, the particular apartments feature the ultimate family-style setting with large living areas and spacious bedrooms. There is an opportunity for renters to receive a balcony in their unit and Fair Oaks Apartments offers a pet-friendly environment for cats.



There is plenty of entertainment surrounding the complex, with bars and restaurants located within walking distance. Tenants will have easy access to the Philadelphia Racetrack, with four country clubs and golf courses in the surrounding area of these Willow Grove apartments. For those more active tenants, there is a tennis court on the complex grounds and a variety of outdoor parks and fitness centers in the immediate area. With a safe family environment, the upgraded apartments at Fair Oaks are perfect for any family or couple looking for affordable housing. For more information about availability and the amenities that come with residency, please call 888-348-7431 or visit the website today.



About Fair Oaks

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/fair-oaks-16.html.