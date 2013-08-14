Fair Oaks Apartments Now Redesigning Signs and Entrances Into Buildings

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Folks should keep an eye out for a new look as they drive on Route 611 in the Horsham/Hatboro/Warminster area. Fair Oaks Apartments in Horsham, PA, is pleased to announce that they are now redesigning the signs and entrances to the buildings, making the apartments easier to find. The new entrance will be just one of the many new looks coming soon, with many apartments being upgraded as well. People looking for a place to live in the Hatboro/Horsham area will be amazed of the new look Fair Oaks Apartments has to offer.



Fair Oaks Apartments in Hatboro, PA offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. What separates these apartments from the others in the area is the fact that many of them are newly upgraded with exciting features. Not only will residents enjoy living in an apartment with wood-look flooring, they will also enjoy every room in the apartment. In the new kitchen, residents will have an easier time preparing dinner, using top-of-the-line appliances.



The leasing office is open every Monday through Friday, from 9am-5pm. Individuals interested in living in the beautiful Fair Oaks Apartments can visit during those hours of the day. They can see, first-hand, how attractive the apartments are and find out why residents love being part of the community. While enjoying a relaxing tour of Fair Oaks, individuals can visit local restaurants and shops. They will be amazed at how close everything will be to their apartment. To make an appointment for a tour, please call 888-348-7431. Be a part of quality living provided by Scully Communities.



About Fair Oaks

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/fair-oaks-16.html.