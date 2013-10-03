Fair Oaks Apartments Offers 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance for Residents

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- In a community-driven atmosphere and pet-friendly community, Fair Oaks Apartments is pleased to announce they offer 24 hour emergency maintenance to their residents. Fair Oaks’ highly trained maintenance team is available to respond at any hour of the day or night. Whether the garbage disposal is not working or a leak is discovered, the maintenance team is standing by and ready to lend a helping hand with each and every problem.



Utilizing the high speed Internet access that is available, residents can request maintenance service through an online portal and alert professionals without ever picking up the phone. Renting at Fair Oaks Apartments near Willow Grove, PA gives residents access to storage space in order to store large items or collectibles they wish to keep, but may not have enough space for in the apartment.



Aside from the convenient maintenance program, there is an abundance of activities to partake in that are within close proximity to these apartments in Willow Grove, PA. Residents can visit the Philadelphia Race Track, go shopping at the Willow Grove Mall, or take a ride into center city Philadelphia for a night out on the town. There is also a bus station within walking distance and a train station less than five miles away for an easy commute.



With a tennis court, swimming pool, and welcomed pets, this is a family-friendly community which provides the services desired for a comfortable living area. To inquire more about the availability of apartments or to take a tour of the complex, please call 888-348-7431 or visit the website today.



About Fair Oaks

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/fair-oaks-16.html.