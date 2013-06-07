Fair Oaks Apartments Performs Community Outreach by Attending Local Event in Warminster, PA

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Fair Oaks Apartments, an apartment community professionally managed by Scully Company, recently performed community outreach by participating in the Automotive Training Center Warminster location’s annual Housing Fair. Fair Oaks has been a proud provider of housing to the students at ATC for two years, and continues to support the students for many years into the future. Fair Oaks, located in Horsham, also provides apartments in Hatboro, PA, and has a passion to help out residents living and working in the surrounding communities. Scully Company partners with many outstanding businesses in the Hatboro, Horsham, and Willow Grove communities.



Students at ATC will receive the tools they need to succeed in their future automotive careers. More than just a technical school, ATC represents a community of teachers and students who share a passion for the automotive industry. ATC creates leaders and future employees of the Hatboro, Horsham, and Willow Grove communities. When these students step out into the real world, they will be equipped with thousands of hours of hands-on work experience.



While living in Fair Oaks Apartments, these students will be centrally-located to their campus in Warminster. While not learning and putting in hours of work at the shop, students will be able to relax and visit plenty of fine restaurants within walking distance of the apartment complex. Located on 611, residents will also be able to take a short drive to New Hope, and visit their shops, or try to win some money at the Philadelphia Race Track. Along with being proud to call ATC their educational institute, students are proud to call Fair Oaks their home.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/fair-oaks-16.html