Fair Supply Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce Its Sustainable Fashion Brand

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Fair Supply is an emerging new clothing brand based out of Mexico and it has proudly announced the launch of an all-new line of sustainable t-shirts. The emerging sustainable clothing brand believes in slow fashion with an ecological mindset, and it is based on a Circular Economy business model. To introduce this project to the world, Fair Supply Clothing has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"At Fair Supply, we wish to co-create an ecological mindset in everyone, and our core values are high quality, ethical fashion, and sustainability with circular economy." Said the spokesperson of the emerging new clothing brand, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. In its debut t-shirt project, the company is launching with the perfect fit and highest-quality fiber: Supima Cotton, an organic fiber to generate a low environmental impact, comfortable, soft, and no pilling or shrinking during washes. You can choose from 4 different colors and 2 fits for both men and women.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/fairsupplytshirts/fair-supply-t-shirt-essentials and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of about $12,212, and the company is offering a wide range of rewards including its t-shirts with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Fair Supply

Fair Supply is a Mexico based new sustainable fashion brand emerging with an aim to create an ecological mindset in everyone. The company creates unique products with the best quality of Supima Cotton, and it believes in sustainability, ethics, and transparency. Founded in July 2020, Fair Supply's mission is to preserve the planet by innovating in the fashion industry with the concepts of slow fashion and circular economy.



Contact:

Contact Person: Sthephanya Leon

Company: Fair Supply

City: Mexico

Country: Mexico

Phone: +525534536685

Email:info@fair-supply.com

Website: www.fair-supply.com