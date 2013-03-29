Fairfax Back Doctor Offers Residents Safe and Natural Solutions for Back Problems

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- "Dr. Shirine Hegazi, who created and runs Concept Chiropractic and Rehab in Fairfax, VA, focuses on helping those who suffer from back issues find solutions to their painful problems. Dr. Hegazi treats a range of back problems including herniated discs. He gets results by using a combination of methods, including chiropractic, soft tissue therapy and physical rehabilitation, to relieve pain and open the body’s natural healing channels."



“Although back pain overall responds to specific therapies,” noted Dr. Hegazi, “the solution to back pain is different for every patient. If the pain is related to muscle problems, the solution is often simpler and relief occurs more quickly than if the pain is related to a herniated disc.” The doctor added, “However, just about every type of back injury will respond to some form of treatment that involves chiropractic techniques, soft tissue therapy and rehabilitation. As a holistic doctor, I want to relieve back pain and enable the natural healing process.”



Back pain associated with a herniated disc can be very painful. Discs, which are located in the spine and composed of a gel-like substance, separate each vertebra in the back and act as a cushion protecting the spine from injury. When a disc is herniated it bulges and comes in contact with the nerves in the back. This is what causes a type of back pain that can be at its worst totally debilitating. In order to provide relief quickly, Dr. Hegazi first uses gentle, safe chiropractic treatment.



The doctor said, “The first thing that patients want is relief from the pain. If someone is suffering from a herniated disc, which is very painful, they really want quick results. Chiropractic adjustment does provide patients with fast relief from pain. Once a patient starts to feel the pain recede, they’re ready for the next step, which actually occurs naturally.” Dr. Hegazi explained, “You see when an adjustment is applied in the affected area, pressure is relieved and at the same time the body’s healing channels are opened up. Thus, the back pain sufferer is immediately starting to recover as the injury starts to be repaired.”



Dr. Hegazi is a chiropractic doctor who also specializes in physical rehabilitation, and soft tissue therapy. Each of these areas may be useful when treating back pain. The doctor uses a holistic approach that emphasizes natural methods of treatment that are safe, gentle and effective.



For more information regarding back pain and chiropractic treatment at Concept Chiropractic and Rehab go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/ or call 703-573-5500.



