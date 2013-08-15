Fairfax Chiropractor, Dr. Shirine Hegazi, Offers Physical Rehab Services

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Dr. Shirine Hegazi, who created and runs Concept Chiropractic and Rehab in Fairfax, VA, provides patients with premium physical rehabilitation services. In offering patients both chiropractic treatment and rehab services, Hegazi is able to easily coordinate treatment regimes that help his patients recover more quickly while they strengthen their bodies. Physical rehabilitation is a key aspect of Dr. Hegazi’s practice.



Dr. Shirine Hegazi has created a unique healthcare practice that combines chiropractic with physical rehabilitation services. At Dr. Hegazi’s practice, Concept Chiropractic and Rehab, all treatments are natural, noninvasive and safe. Initially, patients that are dealing with injuries find relief and begin the healing process with chiropractic. Once the healing process is established and a patient is ready, Dr. Hegazi may offer them the opportunity to utilize rehab, which helps strengthen their body while encouraging it to heal more quickly.



“Using physical rehabilitation in conjunction with chiropractic treatment is very effective,” said Dr. Hegazi. “With rehab we’re able to strengthen the area that has been affected by injury. This does two things. It helps speed up the healing process and helps ensure that the injury will not occur again.” Hegazi added, “Physical rehab also gets patients in the habit of being both active and proactive in their recovery.”



Patients find having the chiropractic clinic and rehab services in one location to be very convenient. Doing so and having both aspects of treatment directed by one practitioner makes coordination of services seamless and also saves patients time when they are utilizing both chiropractic and physical rehabilitation.



“Everyone is so busy,” observed the doctor, “having both services in one location removes some of the stress associated with having to go to two different places and saves patients time. They like the convenience. Plus, it helps us focus our treatment in a manner that unique. Other practices can’t do what we can do.”



In his practice, Dr. Hegazi uses several types of treatment including Chiropractic, Physical Rehabilitation, and Medical Weight Loss. He is Board Certified by National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and holds numerous degrees including a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from the National University of Health Sciences. Dr. Hegazi is a Certified Graston Technique Practitioner and also a Certified Kinesiotaping Practitioner. In his practice, he incorporates treatment plans based on science and the care for and well-being of patients.



For more information on Dr. Shirine Hegazi and Concept Chiropractic and Rehab go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/ . Concept Chiropractic and Rehab is located at 2826 Old Lee Highway, Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031 and can be reached by calling 703-573-5500.



Media Contact:

Person Name : Dr. Shirine Hegazi

Company : Concept Chiropractic and Rehab

Address : 2826 Old Lee Highway,

Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031

Phone : 703-573-5500

Website : http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/