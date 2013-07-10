Fairfax Cryobank Offering Long Term Storage Facility for Sperm, Embryos and Embryo Donation

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- For those who are considering embryo preservation for future use, Fairfax Cryobank, one of the most renowned sperm donor banks in the USA, offers long term storage services. It is helping clients with their embryo donation. The sperm bank also guarantees that embryos are preserved for extended storage periods.



A need for storing and preserving embryos instantly arises after the completion of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. Another factor that initiates consideration of storage facilities is if one's IVF center is closing or does not have enough space for keeping frozen embryos or if it restricts storing embryos after a certain period of time.



In all such cases, Fairfax Cryobank is the best alternative one could have as it has approximately 30 years of combined experience as an embryo and sperm storage bank and offers its clients long term storage service with the assistance of its sister company Cryogenic Laboratories. The bank currently transports frozen specimens to all 50 states, including Texas, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Minnesota, Arizona and others.



The bank also ensures its clients for the safest storage facilities. “These storage tanks are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The safe keeping of your embryos for many years is properly assured,” says a spokesperson from Fairfax Cryobank.



Furthermore, the sperm bank also offers clients with a sperm donor search engine with sophisticated Face Match photo face patterning technology.



About Fairfax Cryobank

For almost 30 years Fairfax Cryobank has provided the highest quality donor sperm that has led to the creation of many happy healthy families. They are fully accredited by the AATB (American Association of Tissue Banks) and fully compliant with FDA regulations governing reproductive tissue banks. Fairfax Cryobank provides the caring and sensitive support one needs, and the high quality donor sperm one requires.



To learn more visit: http://www.fairfaxcryobank.com/

Contact:

Fairfax Cryobank

3015 Williams Drive, Suite 110

Fairfax, VA 22031

800-338-8407 or 703-698-3976