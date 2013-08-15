Fairfax Cryobank Offers Sperm Cryopreservation and Storage Services for Military Personnel, Cancer Patients and Pre-Vasectomy Patients

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), Fairfax Cryobank, a division of the Genetics & IVF Institute, provides sperm cryopreservation and sperm storage services for military personnel prior to deployment, cancer patients prior to treatment, pre-vasectomy men and infertility patients. Fairfax Cryobank has freezing and storage facilities in Fairfax, Virginia, Austin, Texas and Philadelphia, PA . They have been in operation since 1986, and has grown into one of the largest commercial sperm banks in the country.



Fairfax Cryobank’s Director of Client Development, Michael Buuck, stated, “It’s a rewarding experience to play a part in securing future generations for patients banking their sperm. Fairfax Cryobank has one of the largest inventories of cryopreserved semen in the United States and is committed to the reproductive aspirations of our clients – present and future. Based on our expertise, convenient locations, and reputation for delivering the best services in the industry, we receive many referrals from the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda Naval Medical Center, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and other local hematologists, medical and radiation oncologists.”



In association with Cryogenic Laboratories Inc. of Roseville, MN, Fairfax Cryobank also offers the Priority Male overnight collection kit to accommodate patients who are unable to travel to a collection facility. The Priority Male kit allows men to collect the specimen in the privacy of their own home or physician’s office and ship via overnight delivery to Cryogenic Laboratories, Inc. for cryopreservation.



In addition to cryopreserving patients’ own sperm for future use, Fairfax Cryobank is also one of the world’s largest donor sperm banks offering donor sperm from ID Option and Anonymous donors. Along with an extensive expertise in cryopreserving, storing and transporting frozen sperm, Fairfax Cryobank is also known for long-term embryo and oocyte storage. Frozen embryos and oocytes can potentially remain viable for an indefinite period of time and successful pregnancies have been reported after freezing and thawing of embryos stored over 10 years.



About Fairfax Cryobank

For over 25 years, Fairfax Cryobank has provided sperm preservation and storage services for individuals along with the highest quality donor sperm which has has led to the creation of many happy healthy families. They are accredited by the AATB (American Association of Tissue Banks) and fully compliant with FDA regulations governing reproductive tissue banks. Fairfax Cryobank provides the caring and sensitive support one needs, along with the cryopreservation services one requires. To learn more, please visit: http://www.fairfaxcryobank.com/



Contact:

Fairfax Cryobank

3015 Williams Drive, Suite 110

Fairfax, VA 22031

1-800-338-8407