FairFax Cryobank Offers Unlimited Access on All Donor Information Online Now for 3 Months

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Fairfax Cryobank, a sperm bank, fully accredited with the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) and fully compliant with FDA regulations is offering client’s unlimited access on all sperm donor information online now for 3 months. The company also offers sperm storage to the customers at attractive prices.

A spokesperson from the Cryobank addresses the new offer and says, “For one low fee of $150, patients can access all donor profiles, childhood photos, silhouettes and audio interviews online for 3 months. This saves clients hundreds of dollars as well as making the selection process much easier. Simply call Client Services today to register for this new exciting service and we'll activate your account immediately for unlimited access.”



The Cryobank has an online sperm donor search through which clients may select their preferred characteristics such as eye color, race, hair color and height among many options. Clients may search anonymously through the online portal of the Cryobank and once they select the ideal donors, can even order sperm donor vials shipped to their doctor’s office or directly to their home with physician supervision.



The Cryobank offers storage solutions to clients looking for a safe and reliable way to preserve reproductive tissues, including sperm storage, embryo storage and oocyte storage. For cancer patients who wish to preserve their reproductive options, sperm can be stored at our Fairfax, VA, Austin, TX, Philadelphia, PA, or Roseville, MN locations. The Cryobank uses liquid nitrogen for preserving the specimens which ensures long life and the quality of the samples.



Fairfax Cryobank has over two decades of satisfied physicians and patients and has served clients in all 50s states and many countries worldwide.



For over 20 years Fairfax Cryobank has provided the highest quality donor sperm that has led to the creation of many happy healthy families. They are fully accredited by the AATB (American Association of Tissue Banks) and fully compliant with FDA regulations governing reproductive tissue banks.



To know more visit: http://www.fairfaxcryobank.com/



