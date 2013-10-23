Fairfax Cryobank: Preserving Fertility Options with Its Sperm Storage Services

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Fairfax Cryobank, accredited by the AATB (American Association of Tissue Banks) has been offering sperm storage services in its state of the art facilities for over 25 years. This service has proved to be a great help in preserving the semen of cancer patients before their treatment, military personnel before their deployment, high risk professionals and infertility patients.



The storage and freezing facilities of Fairfax Cryobank are located in Philadelphia PA, Fairfax VA, Austin TX and Roseville MN. Clients can be seen in any of these locations for sperm storage services. Fairfax Cryobank also provides Priority Male overnight collection kits working in association with Cryogenic Laboratories, Inc. This service helps those patients who cannot visit the sperm bank in person. The collection kit can be used at home and returned by overnight shipment for processing and freezing.



Fairfax Cryobank is FDA compliant and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). Operating strictly in accordance with FDA and AATB regulations, Fairfax Cryobank undergoes inspections on a regular basis. A representative of the sperm bank comments, “Fairfax Cryobank is a fully inspected and a licensed facility with over 25 years experience storing and shipping reproductive specimens all over the world. Our clients can be assured that their specimens are safe with us.”



Fairfax Cryobank is the sperm bank of choice for thousands of families every year. Since 1986, Fairfax Cryobank has been helping create healthy families. Sperm storage services offer the option to have children when the time is ideal. Clients store their own semen samples or they can choose from a large selection of high quality, extensively tested sperm donors. By choosing their sperm donor now, clients can store their specimens for future inseminations and assisted reproductive procedures, like IVF. Storage services also offer the option to have more children in the future from the same donor, to eliminate the worry that their preferred donor might sell out. Their sperm donor search is a helpful tool that makes selecting the perfect donor easy.



About Fairfax Cryobank

For over 25 years, Fairfax Cryobank has provided sperm preservation and storage services for individuals along with the highest quality donor sperm which has led to the creation of many happy healthy families. They are accredited by the AATB (American Association of Tissue Banks) and fully compliant with FDA regulations governing reproductive tissue banks. Fairfax Cryobank provides the caring and sensitive support one needs, along with the cryopreservation services one requires.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.fairfaxcryobank.com/



Contact:

Fairfax Cryobank

3015 Williams Drive, Suite 110

Fairfax, VA 22031

1-800-338-8407