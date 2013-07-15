Fairfax Electronics Earns Best Reviews for Customer Service and Support

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- After serving customers in Los Angeles for more than 70 years at their brick and mortar store, and 10 years electronically online, Fairfax Electronics has figured out what it takes to be truly successful. Their main focus is on helping customers sift through the ever-changing landscape of electronics, which can include items as simple as a mag lock, or as complex as a Home Network Security system that allows remote viewing of a residence or computer from the office. The one thing that never seems to change, however, is their level of professionalism and expertise.



”We value our customers and strive daily to do better than the day before. Give us another 70 years and we may do it even better by then,” said Paul Ramos with Fairfax Electronics.



Fairfax Electronics is the go-to location for CCTV, IP Security Devices, Intercoms, Fire Detection, Access Control and much more. They have been on the cutting edge of delivering top quality solutions to the public and are experts in detection products for every application.



Competitive pricing and the best installation services in the Los Angeles area mean the team at Fairfax Electronics will exceed expectations of service and variety of electronics. They feature products like network Internet security, garage openers, intercom systems, and much, much more.



Fairfax not only sells their products, but they stand behind them as well with a policy many cannot beat. They won’t offer up cheap knock off security products just to get the sale. They really care about the well-being of their customers and insist on offering the best security products at the most affordable prices. Their products are dependable.



“Our strict ‘No-Lemon’ policy means if there has to be a repair more than one time, it gets replaced. There are very few companies that will make that sort of guarantee for their products,” said Ramos.



Shopping online with Fairfax Electronics has never been easier. They use an ultra-safe 128 Megabit SSL secured server for the best in Internet protection and easy check out. Most items are pulled within an hour of placing an order, and shipped quickly. Once a Fairfax Electronics customer receives their goods, they are invited to call in for live assistance and help getting their new system working.



“If you see it online, we will have it in the store,” said Ramos, “and we invite you to come in and see our full array of products. My helpful and knowledgeable staff will be able to answer any questions you may have.”



To see their selection of inventory or to view store hours and location, visit their online store at http://FairfaxElectronics.com .



About Fairfax Electronics

Fairfax Electronics is a provider of Security Electronics such as CCTV, IP Security Devices, Intercoms, Fire Detection, Access Control. We have been providing leading edge solutions to the public for over 70 years. We are experts in detection products for every application.



Website: http://FairfaxElectronics.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Security_Sage

YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/FairfaxElectronics

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fairfax-Electronics-Inc/98079057706



CONTACT:

Fairfax Electronics

Paul M. Ramos

4527 West Adams Blvd.