Fairfax Electronics: Making Homes and Offices in Los Angeles Safe and Secure

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Since 1945, Fairfax Electronics has offered the very best in reliablesecurity systems for businesses and homes to the people of Los Angeles. Now, afternearly seven decades in the security and electronics business, the company is still going strong and has become one of the top safety and detection device providers in the country. Fairfax Electronicshas an outstanding selection of CCTV systems, surveillance camera brands, digital video recorders, access control systems and intercoms. They are experts in detection products for any application and provide leading edge technology and consultation to their customers.



Fairfax Electronics Gets an A+ Rating Nationwide



The experts at Fairfax Electronics have excellent customer reviews forproviding outstanding service andtop qualityelectronics equipment to their clients. Here are some of the reasons they are a consumer favorite:



- Wide range of security equipment available

- Expertise in security with over seventy years in business

- More than fifty brand names to choose from

- Proven to support insurance claims due to their detailed and solid security solutions

- Best quality and cheapestproducts available online

- Latest technology for network security



When businesses or homeowners contact Fairfax Electronics , not only do they gain access to multiple brands of high quality equipment at the best prices, but they also get the benefit of consulting with a company that has years of experience designing security systems and detection devices. Their highly trained personnel will take care of every important detail no matter how small.. They also design network security for Internet and cyber devices.



Fairfax Electronics has always offered the highest grade of security equipment and customer serviceto their clients. They care about theirpatrons and it shows. Their attention to detail and excellent customer service has made them one of the best electronics storesnationwide.To see their selection of inventory or to view store hours and location, visit their online store at http://FairfaxElectronics.com .



About Fairfax Electronics

Fairfax Electronics is a provider of Security Electronics such as CCTV, IP Security Devices, Intercoms, Fire Detection, and Access Control. We have been providing leading edge solutions to the public for over 70 years. We are experts in detection products for every application.



Website: http://FairfaxElectronics.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Security_Sage

YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/FairfaxElectronics/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fairfax-Electronics-Inc/98079057706



For Media Contact:

Fairfax Electronics

Paul M. Ramos

4527 West Adams Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

paul@fairfaxelectronics.com

323-731-2561

800-447-0387