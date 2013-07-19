Fairfax Immigration Attorney Defends Small IT Contractors' Rights Affected by Immigration Reform

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Fairfax immigration attorney and immigration rights advocate, Beeraj Patel, Esq. has taken an early and firm stance against provisions of the 2013 immigration reform currently in debate in the US Senate. Mr. Patel is amongst the initial few immigration attorneys to publicly address the negative impacts of limiting the amount of H-1B visas given to foreign workers for specialty positions; in a public posting, Mr. Patel stated that the proposed senate immigration reform restrictions would limit the hiring of many H1-B visa individuals with technical backgrounds in IT, which would not effect large IT contracting firms, but would instead negatively impact the small to medium size IT contracting firm.



The IT contracting world in the United States has experienced a consistent growing demand to fill various technical positions - making the hiring of foreign workers with H-1B visas an essential and common practice. The new immigration reform proposes unreasonable fines for hiring H-1B workers. Small to medium sized IT contracting firms would have significant difficulty satisfying this requirement. Without the ability to contract skilled individuals, small to medium sized IT contracting firms which make up a significant portion of U.S. IT world will be at a severe disadvantage.



As an advocate for small IT business owners, Mr. Patel has been actively voicing opposition to provisions of immigration reform by outlining their consequences to as many individuals as he can reach via his active communication in the local and online community. Currently, Mr. Patel is one of the few advocates for smaller IT contracting firms and is helping pioneer the charge of immigration policy in favor of small business and hopes more will join him on this issue which is on the cusp of debate in the senate's ongoing discussion of immigration reform.



