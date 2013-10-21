Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design Expand Their Service Area Throughout Northern Virginia

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design took its name from its home city, the independent city of Fairfax, Virginia. Now, however, their success in their industry sees them expanding to provide kitchen and bathroom remodeling throughout the entirety of northern Virginia, an area with 2.6 million residents covering more than 20,000 square kilometers. Such a drastic expansion comes as a result of their success in Fairfax and marks a major milestone for the company.



A Spokesperson commented, “The key to our success has been the emphasis on maximizing not only the design features and styling of a bathroom but the return on investment for those who choose to do so. A brand new, feature-filled kitchen and bathroom can add more than ten thousand to the value of a good home, especially if the current bathroom or kitchen is more than five years old.”



Fairfax Kitchen and Bathroom Design offer free estimates with no obligation on the remodeling of either a kitchen or a bathroom and will manage the project from concept to finished product on behalf of their clients, arranging the materials and craftsmen and overseeing a slick installations process.



The bathrooms and kitchens they design are intended to be as future proof as possible, using the latest ergonomic and space saving principles and technology to get the best out a space of any size.



The company intends to use their trusted design principles to sell home owners throughout Northern Virginia on home remodeling benefits both to the function of the house and its final value, and their existing customers have confidence the expansion will pay dividends.



A spokesperson for Fairfax Kitchen and Design explained, “We’re expanding to cover more and more of Virginia because our services are in demand and we can afford to provide jobs and bring in new technicians to design and install these rooms without increasing the final cost to the consumer. We are reinvesting in our business because people trust us and recommend us, and we wish to reward that trust.”



About Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design

Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design provide reliable remodeling contractors in the Northern Virginia area that specialize in kitchen and bathroom updates and renovations. The company offers free estimates on kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects. For more information, please visit: http://bathroomremodeling-northernvirginia.com/