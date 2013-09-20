Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design Offers Free, No-Obligation Quotes to Assist Consumers with Remodeling and Renovation Projects

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- There’s a multitude of ways to change the look, safety and functionality of a bathroom or kitchen. Remodeling is a cost effective way to update any room and increase the value of a home. Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design provides multiple options to accommodate bathroom remodeling and kitchen renovation needs, and is offering consumers a free, no obligation quote.



Kitchens are the centerpiece of many homes. It’s where dinners are shared, homework is completed and discussions are held. As a home’s center of activities, the kitchen receives extensive foot traffic and can begin to deteriorate in very little time. The kitchen renovators at Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design can assist clients visualize the kitchen of their dreams and provide custom appointments for a safe, modern and energy efficient room.



One of the top reasons for a kitchen renovation is to accommodate lifestyle needs. Some families prefer a modern breakfast bar while others are in search of a center to prepare gourmet meals, and some must address the needs of the disabled. Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design remodels utilize the available space in interesting and innovative ways to create kitchens with ample counter space, sleek cabinetry, must-have appliances and lighting to enhance any décor.



The bath is much more than a place to take care of necessities and the bathroom remodeling options at Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design reflect the needs of modern consumers. Comfort and style are primary considerations with bathroom remodeling. Homeowners can choose from decorative yet functional features that include spas, whirlpools and above-counter sinks



The range of materials and furniture for bathroom remodels continues to grow. Homeowners can choose to incorporate glass, wood and porcelain tiles into their design plans, along with bold colors, vintage accoutrements and unique artwork to create a calm and relaxing oasis. A variety of furniture can be included for comfort and style, from entertainment centers and storage cabinets to an armoire or chaise lounge.



Kitchen and bath renovations offer homeowners a cost effective way to update and modernize the two most used rooms in the home. A myriad of affordable options are available to make rooms more comfortable and functional – spaces in which families will be eager to gather.



Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design can be reached by phone at 571-267-2535. For more information, visit the website at http://bathroomremodeling-northernvirginia.com



About Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design

Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design is a premiere provider of top quality kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Northern Virginia. The firm is dedicated to providing a superior level of customer satisfaction for each project it undertakes.



Media Contact:

Fairfax Kitchen and Bath Design

4000 Legato Rd #1100 Fairfax, VA 22033

571-267-2535