Fairfax Station, VA Based Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Announces Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" & "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Thanks To You! A very special thank you goes out to our patients for voting Dr. Stéphane Provencher for Best Chiropractor in Gainesville/Haymarket area for 2013. He received the "Talk of the Town Award" with your support. Dr. Stéphane recognizes that it is an honor and privilege to provide the best chiropractic and holistic health care possible. Our office’s mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live the longest, healthiest and most active lifestyles possible. Everyone deserves to be healthy. We deliver the deepest care for our patients and always welcome new patients to become part of our family. (talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695)



Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies. (www.drstephane.com/#!meet-dr.-st%C3%A9phane)



http://www.drstephane.com/#!meet-dr.-st%C3%A9phane



The College Population (Xocai's Energy Drinks) (Also great for Tony Robbins) - While the energy drinks market may be a small component of the non-alcoholic beverage industry, it is perhaps the most dynamic market—growing 60% from 2008-2012. In 2012, total U.S. sales for the energy drinks market was worth more than $12.5 billion. Consumers 18-34, men, Hispanics, Pacific region residents, and adults with children in the household are demographics that over index in energy drink usage. A few select marketers dominate the energy drinks namely Red Bull, Monster Energy, 5-Hour Energy, and Rock Star Energy. According to the “Energy Drinks and Shots: Market Trends in the U.S." report, sales of energy drinks and shots will grow to a value of $21.5 billion by 2017. (Source)



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/