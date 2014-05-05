Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac Continues April Specials This May

Lewisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac is pleased to announce their ZERO% Event, featuring 0% APR financing for well-qualified buyers who purchase Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado, and Traverse; Buick Enclave, LaCrosse, and Regal; or GMC Acadia, Sierra, and Terrain. Certified Pre-Owned deals include a 2-year/ 24,000 mile scheduled maintenance plan, 12-month, 12,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty, and a balance of the 5 year/ 100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty.



Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac also has sales for those seeking a new car in Selinsgrove, PA. It’s truck month at the dealership and that means unbeatable deals on the 2014 Silverado 1500 Double Cab All Star Edition. This all-terrain monster comes standard 4WD, a V8 engine and 355 horsepower, and includes $4,500 cash allowance, $2,912 price discount, and $750 optional package discount, leaving discerning drivers with an only $8,162 Truck Month Total Value. Similar savings on this new car in the Williamsport, PA area are hard to come by, so log onto the Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac website today for a free quote.



Also don’t miss the Cadillac Spring Event, featuring low prices on a slew of the most popular new and used models from the auto giant. The new 2014 Cadillac ATS now has a sale price of only $41,778 online compared to its MSRP of $44,130. This 2.0L AWD Luxury automatic gets 20mpg city and 30mpg highway and comes standard with OnStar. Customers can take the Shop-Click-Drive video tour on the site now to learn how to create their own deal.



For more information on new and used cars from Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac visit them online or call 800-610-9513.



About Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac

As an auto retailer for over 25 years, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac has an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles. With exceptional customer service and an award winning service department, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac provides a convenient landscape and great experience for all vehicle needs. The professionals will guide their customers in the right direction to make sure they are completely satisfied with their new car purchase. To speak to a representative of the company, please call the sales department (800-610-9513) or service department (800-649-6971).



For more information, please visit http://www.fairfieldchevroletcadillac.com/.