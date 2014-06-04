Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac Now Offering Fitted Tires for Chevrolet and Cadillac Vehicles

Lewisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac is now offering fitted tires for all Chevy and Cadillac models. Using the simple online form located at the dealership’s website to enter the year, make, model, and tire size of their car (or TPC code), drivers can find exactly the tire they need. As a full service dealership, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac not only sells all major models but also ensures all their customers are fitted with the correct tires for their vehicles. Drivers who have any questions can talk to the experts through the online live chat, over the phone at 855-271-7614, or by visiting the dealership at 400 N. Derr Drive in Lewisburg, PA.



Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac employs the most knowledgeable experts who can direct clients to the best tires for their cars, and in-house technicians can perform all necessary tire changes and service work on new and used cars in Williamsport, PA. Available tire brands include Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental Tire, Michelin, Pirelli, and Firestone.



The safety of cars and their drivers and passengers depends on quality tires. With Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac drivers can be sure they’ll receive state of the art braking systems, tire pressure monitors, well-maintained tires, and proper alignment on all new and used cars in Bloomsburg, PA. Poor alignment can negatively affect a vehicle’s suspension and steering system, and different cars and SUVs have different alignment needs. Be it a car, truck, SUV, or crossover, certified service experts at the dealership will have the answers.



For more information on fitted tires from Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac visit them online or call 855-271-7614 for the service department.



About Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac

As an auto retailer for over 25 years, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac has an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles. With exceptional customer service and an award winning service department, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac provides a convenient landscape and great experience for all vehicle needs. The professionals will guide their customers in the right direction to make sure they are completely satisfied with their new car purchase. To speak to a representative of the company, please call the sales department (800-610-9513) or service department (800-649-6971).



For more information, please visit http://www.fairfieldchevroletcadillac.com/.