Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac Now Offering Service Specials This Fall and Winter of 2013

Lewisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- In order to keep any vehicle in pristine driving condition and minimize the risk of auto failure, it is imperative to have the car routinely serviced. Drivers who maintain the performance of their car have better fuel-efficiency and longer life spans for their vehicle. In an effort to keep their valued customer’s cars at optimal performance levels, the certified technicians at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac are pleased to announce they are now offering a variety of service specials this fall 2013 season. Their service station is closed on the weekends but is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am until 5:00 pm.



For those drivers who are experiencing their Cadillac’s brakes squeaking, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac has a brake special service package for just $169.95. The special includes the replacement of brake pads and shoes so the vehicle can make sudden stops without squeaking and grinding. The car service professionals will also clean the rotors and calipers. If needing a fuel injection cleaning, customers can receive this service at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac for just $99.95. This will allow the car to achieve better fuel economy and better performance for the mileage on the car. For more specials, please call 800-649-6971.



In addition to their service specials, customers can take advantage on super savings for the 2013 model Cadillac’s. Whether interested in a Cadillac ATS, SRX, XTS, or Escalade, customers can save thousands of dollars off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a limited time. Those looking for a Chevrolet can select an all-new 2013 Corvette, Camaro, Sonic, Silverado, or Malibu and receive monster savings.



As an example, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac is offering a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe ZL1 for $54,978. It comes equipped with six months of free OnStar directions and connections, as well as a power sunroof, car cover and 6-Spped manual transmission.



To see more exclusive offers on brand new 2013 model Cadillac’s and Chevrolet’s, please visit a retailer to browse their collection and speak to an authorized dealer, or check out their selection on the website today.



About Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac

As an auto retailer for over 25 years, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac has an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles. With exceptional customer service and an award winning service department, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac provides a convenient landscape and great experience for all vehicle needs. The professionals will guide their customers in the right direction to make sure they are completely satisfied with their new car purchase. To speak to a representative of the company, please call the sales department (800-610-9513) or service department (800-649-6971).



For more information, please visit http://www.fairfieldchevroletcadillac.com/.