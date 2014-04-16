Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac Now Offering Ultra Low-Mileage Leases on 2014 Cadillac ATS

Lewisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac is now offering Ultra Low-Mileage leases on the 2014 Cadillac ATS. When choosing a car dealer in Williamsport, PA area, go with the one that has the best deals in town – deals that other locations won’t even advertise. Qualified lessees can receive a $299/month, 36 month lease on the 2014 Cadillac ATS and pay only $3,599 at signing. Current GM owners and lessees have a reduced signing fee of $2,599. The dealership’s mileage charge for new leases on this vehicle is $0.25/mile over 30,000 miles. Those who wish to buy the 2014 Cadillac ATS may have the option to finance at 0% APR for up to 72 months.



The 2014 Cadillac ATS was designed with a lightweight yet safe and sturdy chassis that adds to the car’s sleek maneuverability. This model was designed with the idea that luxury sport sedans do not have to sacrifice safety or practicality and that intelligent car purchases should still be fun to drive. The 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo engine and 6-speed transmission give the ATS unmatched power, and allow drivers control for a secure, enjoyable ride. State-of-the-art entertainment and communications in the vehicle include an audio system with AM/FM radio and Bose speakers, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and Bluetooth connections for smartphones.



Don’t miss deals on used cars in Williamsport, PA at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac. Check in on the website or call the sales department at 800-785-8146 for monthly deals on pre-owned vehicles such as 1.9% APR Financing for 36 months. Used car buyers receive the same 30 day/1,000 mile service checkups and free PA state inspections as those buying new models from the dealership. With 25 years of experience and 6 locations throughout Lycoming County, the professionals at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac know how to take care of their customers.



About Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac

As an auto retailer for over 25 years, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac has an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles. With exceptional customer service and an award winning service department, Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac provides a convenient landscape and great experience for all vehicle needs. The professionals will guide their customers in the right direction to make sure they are completely satisfied with their new car purchase. To speak to a representative of the company, please call the sales department (800-610-9513) or service department (800-649-6971).



For more information, please visit http://www.fairfieldchevroletcadillac.com/.