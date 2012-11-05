Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Secret Scents, secretscentsperfumelockets.com purveyors of scented jewelry hand made in the US, declares you can now experience your favorite fantasy artwork in a whole new way! Secret Scents Perfume Lockets enchant your senses with a perfect merge of art and scent. Enter the realm of the faeries with their brand new collection featuring the fairy beauties of beloved fantasy artist Amy Brown.



Secret Scents reveals "We are truly excited to offer the enchanted beauties of Amy Brown in this amazing three piece collection. Amy's unique vision into the world of the fae has captured the hearts of people all over the world. We found this same inspiration working with her artwork to create this very special series. Come, enchant your senses in the majestic fairy world of Amy Brown!"



Journey into the world of fairies with Secret Scents brand new Amy Brown Collection. Each handcrafted 40x30mm antique silver plated brass locket is pressed from vintage molds right here in the USA and features a gorgeous high quality Giclee' Amy Brown art print under a clear cabochon. Inside each locket is an all natural bees wax based solid perfume made with designer Damask Moon artisan blends. For those who love jewelry but not found of fragrance, Amy Brown Secret Scents Lockets are available fragrance free as well. This three piece collection features artwork from Amy Brown's Shadow Circus Burlesque & Portraits of Fairy Art Collection. Fae Risque is harmonized by a warm spicy fragrance with notes of amber cream and soft musks. Callioppe is presented with a sultry scent of black cherry and dry down florals notes of violets, jasmine & orchids. Cossette is matched with notes of dark roses and delicate woods. Experience your favorite artwork like never before & take a journey into the realm of fairies with the new Amy Brown Collection by Secret Scents!



About Secret Scents

The brainchild of Artist Brigid Ashwood and Perfumer Charity Holly of Damask Moon, Secret Scents™ Perfume Lockets is the perfect unity of art and fragrance. Secret Scents Perfume Lockets are a beautiful way to wear your favorite artwork and your favorite fragrances - visit them today to see all their amazing art collections!



Purchase Amy Brown Secret Scents Perfume Lockets: www.secretscentsperfumelockets.com - 10% Off Coupon Code: BEELOVE