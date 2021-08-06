Fairy Garden Freak Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Miniature Garden Accessory

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- Quarantines during COVID-19 have given birth to many amazing startups and creative ideas worldwide because people had more time to themselves for creative thinking. An inspiring woman named Gina Oltman also came up with a unique idea during the quarantine and founded Fairy Garden Freak. This emerging American startup makes durable miniature fairy garden accessories. Fairy garden miniatures are complimentary pieces to gnome gardens and are a perfect hobby for people who love to garden, enjoy spending time relaxing, and adding special touches to their gardens. These miniatures are great conversation starters and add splashes of color and whimsy to any size garden, large or small. These miniatures are also right at home in a courtyard, entryway, flower pot, container garden, patio, or on a tree. Becoming a miniature gardener is fun, easy, and a relaxing hobby for anyone with beginner or advanced skills.



To bring her new ideas to life, Gina has decided to take the community on board by launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for Fairy Garden Freak, and she is welcoming generous support and backing. "This entire process has been an amazing journey for me. I never knew I had it in me to design and produce my own private label product, not just one, but four so far." said owner Gina Oltman, "This has been a whirlwind experience and I'm excited to see the responses from Kickstarter."



Her fourth new product in the Fairy Garden Freak collection is a Miniature Mushroom Door and Window Fairy Garden Set. Made from durable resin, these accessories are waterproof, durable, and long lasting. Gina is welcoming everyone to support her on Kickstarter, and all funds raised through this campaign will enable her to keep her momentum going as she continues designing pieces to add to the collection, and to enable her to purchase camera, lighting and other business equipment.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/fairygardenfreakrmt/miniature-mushroom-door-and-window-fairy-garden-set and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 3,500 and Gina is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Fairy Garden Freak

Fairy Garden Freak is a small American business startup founded by Gina Oltman, a single mom and proud mother of two teenagers in college. Gina is seeking support for the first time with this Kickstarter campaign. She is releasing a miniature mushroom door and window fairy garden set, her fourth Fairy Garden Freak piece. The first three pieces, Boots Blue Fairy Door, Lyds Yellow Fairy Door, and an adorable Red Mushroom Table and Chairs Set are being offered as rewards in this Kickstarter campaign. New project designs are underway and she is welcoming everyone to support the success of her new business with this Kickstarter campaign.



Fairy Garden Freak designs and produces consumer products offering creative solutions for its customers through a new and existing portfolio of miniature figurine statues for decorative garden decor. The colorfully hand-painted figurines brighten gardens, flower pots, trees, fairy gardens, and gnome villages. Made from high quality resin, they are long-lasting, durable, non-toxic, waterproof, and fade resistant. Fairy Garden Freak can be found on www.fairygardenfreak.com, with social media sites on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Fairy Garden Freak is also available on Amazon.com in the USA and Amazon.ca in Canada.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:

Contact Person: Gina Oltman

Company Name: Rabbwerks

Phone: 714-206-4029

Email: gina@fairygardenfreak.com

City, State: Cypress, California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fairygardenfreakrmt/miniature-mushroom-door-and-window-fairy-garden-set