Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Inez, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine is an upcoming US based print magazine that covers a wide range of areas and is designed to inform, educate and entertain the people with a new media outlet. The creator of this magazine is an accomplished artist, photographer, and writer Rachel Willis. The magazine will particularly focus on eco-friendly fashion brands and will promote a healthy lifestyle.



To introduce the Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine to the world, Rachel has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing. Moreover, the goal of this crowdfunding campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the publisher is welcoming people from around the world to support this magazine.



"Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine is all about saving the environment, artists, animals, innovation, and fashion with brief peaks of surprise that will get any reader thinking critically," said Rachel Willis, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "The magazine will also feature in-depth articles about the world's most treasured wildlife and ecosystems," she added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/rrfttm/fairy-tale-treasures-magazine and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the printing and publication of this magazine, and also to pay the artists, photographers and designers for their work. As a reward for their pledges, backers of this fundraising campaign will get 10 free issues of the magazine and much more with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine

Fairy Tale Treasures Magazine is a remarkable new magazine that will cover several areas of key importance with an aim to inspire its readers in a powerful way. The magazine is founded by an American artist, photographer and writer, Rachel Wills, and she is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter's crowdfunding platform.



