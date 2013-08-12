Faith Rivera Gives Monthly Virtual Caregivers Concert Starting August 27th

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Beginning on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 a.m. Faith Rivera will give the first of her virtual concerts on StageIt.com to provide inspiring music or what she calls a “musical spa for the soul” to listeners worldwide. An ongoing monthly event, Rivera hopes to bring healing to those who tune in. “Faith has a desire to reach those who may be caring for a loved one at home or who may be facing an intense challenge themselves. This music will be from her heart to theirs” said Nolan Hee, Owner of Lil’ Girl Creations, Rivera’s record label. Viewable from any laptop or computer around the world, these concerts will be held at 10 a.m. on the last Tuesday of every month.



Rivera is an Emmy award winning singer and songwriter. Her music has been used on television shows like Hawaii 5-0 and in various convention settings by life coaches, yoga instructors and progressive organizations like the Association for Global New Thought and Unity Worldwide. Sharing the wealth of fifteen years of making music and touching lives, Rivera nurtures her audiences with empowering messages and melodic soul stirring inspiration. Best-selling Author Neale Donald Walsch said of Rivera’s gift, “Music to bring joy to every heart, stir the soul, and raise the consciousness of humanity, all at the same time! What more could anyone ask?"



For more information visit www.faithrivera.com. To learn more about the 8/27 Tuesday virtual concert visit http://tinyurl.com/caregiversconcert



CONTACT: Nolan Hee

(714) 900-3569

nolan@faithrivera.com