Faith Rivera Offers Monthly Virtual Caregivers Concert on September 24th

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- On Tuesday, September 24th at 10 a.m (PST). Faith Rivera will continue her new monthly concert series on StageIt.com to provide inspiring music to help home-bound caregivers and anyone facing a challenging situation. An ongoing monthly event, Rivera hopes to bring healing & inspiration to those who tune in. “Faith has a desire to reach those who may be caring for a loved one at home or who may be facing something rather intense within themselves. This music, during these ongoing concerts, will be from her heart to theirs.” said Nolan Hee, Owner of Lil’ Girl Creations (independent record label for Rivera’s music).



Rivera is an Emmy award winning singer and songwriter. Her music has been used on television shows like Hawaii 5-0 and in various convention settings by life coaches, yoga instructors and progressive organizations like the Association for Global New Thought and Unity Worldwide. Sharing the wealth of fifteen years of making music and touching lives Rivera nurtures her audiences with empowering messages and melodic soul stirring inspiration. Best-selling Author Neale Donald Walsch said of Rivera’s gift, “Music to bring joy to every heart, stir the soul, and raise the consciousness of humanity, all at the same time! What more could anyone ask?"



For more information visit http://www.stageit.com/faith-rivera



To learn more about the virtual concert click on: www.stageit.com/faith_rivera/morning_musical_spa_for_the_soul_concert_for_caregivers/27276



For healing music/videos, visit this webpage: http://tinyurl.com/healingsongs



CONTACT:

Nolan Hee

(714) 900-3569

nolan@faithrivera.com