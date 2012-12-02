Fake Food Japan Announces Free Shipping Worldwide for Orders over US $250

Osaka, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- Fake Food Japan, an online retailer that features incredibly lifelike fake food items including magnets and keychains embellished with exact plastic replicas of different types of Japanese food, is now offering free shipping worldwide for orders over US $250.



With the holiday season in full swing, the timing of this offer could not be any better. From fava bean headphone jack plugs and USB flash drives adorned with cucumber roll sushi to business card cases covered with a delectable-looking serving of plastic chicken rice, Fake Food Japan offers a plethora of products that are sure to be a hit with both shoppers and gift recipients.



Since the day it opened for business in 2012, Fake Food Japan has strived to offer its customers around the globe the most authentic and realistic-looking fake food possible. The company prides itself on creating and selling incredibly lifelike, handmade plastic food items. Every product is carefully designed and made by highly skilled workers in Osaka, Japan—where the fake food industry first began roughly 100 years ago.



Fake Food Japan has also just added some new iPhone 5 cases to its lineup of authentic-looking products. The innovative and clever colorful cases would make a perfect gift for any iPhone 5 owner.



Using the Fake Food Japan website to shop is both easy and fun; people are welcome to visit it at any time and browse through the huge selection of over 800 fake food items. Category tabs at the top of the home page like “Cell Phone Accessories” and “Frisk Mint Cases” make it easy for people to find the specific type of product they are looking for.



For example, selecting “Life Size Replicas” will take shoppers to a section of the site filled with a wide variety of realistic food selections. Choices include an artificial food display of assorted sushi, a plate of colorful cupcakes, and even a trio of beer glasses.



Customers appreciate Fake Food Japan’s incredible selection combined with their attention to detail. Edie Blount, who lives in Florida, wrote in a testimonial that she gave her sushi-loving daughter a fake sushi key chain.



“It's a sweet conversation piece that she carries every day,” Blount wrote.



“I was amazed by the realistic look and excellent quality of the ‘fake sushi’. Anyone who needs food replicas for business or fun should purchase from FFJ. In addition, their customer service is outstanding. I will definitely purchase from them again.”



About Fake Food Japan

Fake Food Japan is an online store carrying over 800 fake food items such as keychains, magnets, life-size replicas, and cell phone charms. With over 70 years of experience in the fake food making industry from the food capital of Japan - Osaka, Fake Food Japan caters to fans of fake food and Japanese culture alike in creating worldwide awareness about this time-honored Japanese craft. For more information, please visit http://fakefoodjapan.com