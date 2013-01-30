Fake It: Life-Saving New Book Provides 100+ Shortcuts Every Woman Needs to Know.

Glassboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- With so much expected of the fairer sex, many women will readily admit that they don’t have the time or energy to meet the high expectations placed on them. However, thanks to a new book by author Jennifer Byrne, Women everywhere can learn how to fake their way through life’s many chores.



Set to become one of the most compelling releases of the year, ‘Fake It: More Than 100 Shortcuts Every Woman Needs to Know’ proves that looking an expert is often easier than being one.



Synopsis:



No one is perfect—but everyone can fake it



Let's get real. At one point or another, every woman has had to fake it—how else would we get everything done in a mere twenty-four hours? Fake It: More Than 100 Shortcuts Every Woman Neds to Know makes all those time-sucking tasks—such as doing the laundry, baking a homemade dessert for a school fundraiser, and maintaining a socially acceptable level of personal hygiene—seem effortless. With more than 100 shortcuts and wonderfully constructed white lies, you'll be able to fake it all, including:



- An immaculate bathroom when the in-laws visit

- Flawless skin for that big night out

- Liking a crappy dinner at a friend's house

- A tidy car on carpool day

- Knowing the answer to your client's question

- And yes, of course, faking an orgasm



So whether you're asked for your opinion about a stomach-turning outfit, really not feeling it in bed, or just too tired to clean the house, Fake It will give you the fool proof advice you need to get through all of life's situations.



As the author explains, her whimsical guide will provide solace to millions of women around the world.



“Our lives are hectic to say the least. Therefore, I wanted to create a resource that would make things a little easier, while not neglecting the ability to make things look perfect. Told in a funny and light-hearted way, I hope this book is exactly what women are crying out for,” says Byrne. “I hope they can laugh at it, too!”



Judging the feedback from readers, it would appear so. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is my favorite new book! It's instant therapy after a bad day at work - I just pick any page and within seconds of reading I start chuckling, and eventually I'm laughing out loud - even slapping my knee with tears streaming down my face! And within minutes the worst of bad moods is gone. Now, that's a GREAT book!” says Judith Laszczyk, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Colette, was equally as impressed. She said, “I absolutely loved this book! Not only is it chock-full of useful tips to "fake it," but it's also hilarious. Jennifer Byrne is a very witty, funny writer. I laughed out loud reading this book on practically every page! When I ordered it, I was just looking for something that would help me make my hectic life a little less complicated, and it delivered! “



With demand for the book expected to increase, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘Fake It: More Than 100 Shortcuts Every Woman Needs to Know’, published by Adams Media, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/112nA2k



About Jennifer Byrne

Jennifer Byrne is a freelance writer whose work has appeared online at various humor websites, including McSweeney's Internet Tendency, Mental Floss, and The Rumpus' "Funny Women" column.



She currently lives in Glassboro, New Jersey.