Fake Microsoft "Tech Support" Phone Calls on the Rise

If you thought computer viruses and spyware were annoying, then you’ll be surprised to hear that cyber-criminals are trying out a new technique to extort money from unsuspecting computer users. The new telephone based scam uses social engineering to trick people into believing they are speaking with a Microsoft employee who has found a variety of problems with their computer, and need to allow the fake employee to take a look remotely. The agents use a number of scare tactics to create anxiety with the unsuspecting user. Most commonly, the fake agents will claim that the computer is infected with a severe virus, and that an immediate virus removal service is necessary.



Dan Steiner, President of OnlineVirusRepair.com says “These types of phone scams are extremely common. Usually, the fake agent will trick the user into thinking there are serious problems with the computer, simply by having them navigate to the system error log, which almost always has errors stored. These errors may not indicate a problem at all, but can create anxiety and stress in people who aren’t experienced computer technicians.”



Once the fake Microsoft agent has convinced the user that the computer has a serious problem and needs immediate support, they will attempt to remote into the computer to “resolve” whatever false problems are happening, and charge the victim a fee for the service. This can range from fifty dollars all the way to a few hundred dollars for a “yearly subscription.” Steiner continues to say “Microsoft will never call users about problems with their computer unless they have requested help. To easily avoid this scam, simply ask for verification of employment or call Microsoft directly.”



If you’ve been scammed by a fake Microsoft employee, it’s recommended that you seek help from a qualified computer technician and call your financial institute to report the charges. OnlineVirusRepair.com is offering free computer checkups and advice to users around the nation who may have been scammed.



