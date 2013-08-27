Falcon Attar Features Natural Scents

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Natural fragrances, blended into amazing formulae, are the Falcon Attar signature



Through Falcon Attar’s new website, falconattar.com, this premium parfumerie, features all natural scents and master blending. Falcon Attar features oudh, amber, frankincense, myrrh, violet, sandalwood, rose, Musk, Jasmine and Hina. Some of their signature products on the website include the Falcon Attar Thai Oudh, aged 3 years, 1 year, 7 months and 2 months.



“Essential oils offer much purer and bold scents. These oils also offer therapeutic and aroma-therapeutic benefits that scents derived from petroleum can never offer. Our products are perfumes and scents the way Nature intended.” – Naveed Qadri, Founder, Falcon Attar



Most commercial scents are derived from petroleum and are made synthetically in factories. There are several factors that make synthetics very much inferior to natural essential oils. The molecules of synthetic oils are much larger and less likely to smell correctly a short time later. Natural oils don’t have that artificial smell that is inherent in synthetic scents.



“When we decided to start Falcon Attar, it was because there is confusion in the marketplace on purity and authenticity. It was a great opportunity to share this ancient and, yet very modern, science.” – Naveed Qadri, Founder, Falcon Attar



About Falcon Attar

Falcon Attar is a developer and retailer of fine fragrances. Their interests are 100% pure, natural, traditional fragrances. For fragrances that they produce, they will be clear about the origins, methods of extraction, and composition. The perfumes that they represent, including their inaugural line of Montale Aoud, will meet the same exacting standards. Perfumes are personal, customers can contact them to request samples of any perfume at any time.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Falcon Attar at 925-222-5273 or email at sales@falconattar.com



Contact Naveed Qadri

Telephone 925-222-5273

Email sales@falconattar.com

Website http://falconattar.com