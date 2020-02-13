Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants Conducts GPR Surveys to Effectively Locate Archaeological Features Underneath a Surface

Ajman, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- A well-renowned underground survey company in UAE, Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants provides GPR surveys to effectively locate archaeological features such as houses, tomb, ditches and more underneath a surface. The company's experts record reflected radio waves with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to detect non-metallic buried services. These buried services include plastic water and gas pipes, fiber-optics and drainage pipes, etc. The survey has been effective at locating any structure underneath a range of surfaces including concrete, stone, tarmac, through grass, soil etc.



To complete their surveys, the company utilize various high-grade equipment including GSSI dual frequency GPR, GPR RD1000+, and Radio Detection RD8000. These ultra-modern equipment and technology the company uses are known for their precision and accuracy. Customers can also count on this method utilized by the company for locating the extents of the roots of the cables. If you're looking to get GPR surveys, you can contact the team at Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants.



Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants is one of the most reputable concrete scanning companies in Dubai and has been actively operating in the industry for many years. The company has gained a massive customer base all across the UAE for its high-quality services and competitive prices. In addition to GPR survey services, the company also provides other services, including engineering surveying, GIS data collection, as-built surveys, CAD services, concrete scanning, and many others.



Talking about their GPR surveys, one of the representatives from the company stated, "GPR survey records reflected radio waves that are pulsed into the ground as the radar antenna is dragged along the ground surface. Changes in the ground make-up, such as from soil to stone, provide conditions where some of the transmitted energy is returned to the surface. In this way, subsurface features can be mapped."



About Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants

Falcon Survey Engineering Consultants is one of the leading organizations in the field of Land, Marine, GIS & Geographic Surveys as well as calibration services of International Standards and Quality. They provide conscientious and reliable engineering survey solutions to a wide range of infrastructure, construction and development projects for International Clients, Government Sectors, Consultants & Constructions Companies in U.A.E. They have been very successful in working with other professionals as part of a team to meet complex development challenges throughout U.A.E.



