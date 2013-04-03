Falcons Pro Bowl Safety Thomas DeCoud to Host Charity Bowling Tournament at 300 Atlanta on June 1

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Strikes 4 Kids is putting on its first annual “Strikes 4 Kids Atlanta Charity Bowling Tournament” at 300 Atlanta bowling on June 1 from 3:00pm-5:30pm.



Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl Safety Thomas DeCoud will be hosting this benefit with teammates William Moore, Jason Snelling, Peyton Thompson, Dominique Franks and Rob McClain scheduled to join Mr. DeCoud in this bowling extravaganza with guest appearances by many more.



The event will donate 100% of the net proceeds raised to Make-A-Wish® Georgia. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. Since being founded in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Make-A-Wish® Georgia has granted nearly 6,000 wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions throughout all counties of the state. To learn more about the organization, visit http://georgia.wish.org.



Admission is $80 per person or $360 for a team of 5 bowlers. Admission includes 3 games of bowling, pizza, unlimited soft drinks, goody bags, t-shirt, shoe rental and bowling prizes for top scores. Spectator fee is $30 per person.



Event tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the Web site, www.strikes4kidsatlanta.org or by contacting Joe Allen (559) 241-4412. 300 Atlanta bowling center is located at 2175 Savoy Drive in Atlanta.



Joe Allen the Founder/CEO of Strikes 4 Kids created the non-profit organization to partner professional athletes with benefiting children’s organizations around the United States. “The main things we try to share at our events are fun, being comfortable and accessibility to the athletes that these fans root for every Sunday,” Allen said in a press release about the event.



This is the first Strikes 4 Kids Charity weekend held in Atlanta. “Strikes 4 Kids is now expanding to a national level with NFL players from all 32 teams. We used to hold events just on the West Coast, but with the popularity of these events. We have decided to take them nation-wide,” Allen said. The organization has hosted bowling events, comedy shows, charity dinners and other fun fundraisers throughout Northern California and Nevada.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the steps and progress we’ve taken in the communities over the past year,” Allen said. “Each event is a learning experience for me. I continue to be amazed by the attendees who open up and share their story, their time and their hope for the causes we’ve decided to pull for.”



