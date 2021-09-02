Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- While some Florida fish species are available year-round, there are few that make themselves more known in the cooler months of fall and are among our favorites when Miami Beach deep sea fishing!



The spotted sea trout are among the most well-known game fish in the state. Trout will hit topwater plugs and bucktail jigs. They are some of the easier catches but are only in season until October 31. The slot limit is 15-24 inches, and the daily harvest limit is 50 fish per person per day/vessel.



Kingfish, or king mackerels, will begin making their way from northern summering grounds to the Florida Keys area. As they travel, you can often catch them in Miami right off the coast. This fish is in season year-round in the Atlantic waters but usually is in abundance in the fall months.



The grouper is a high-demand species that Floridians love to catch! Regulations for this fish differ between the Gulf and Atlantic waters, along with state versus federal waters. The grouper can be found in Miami until the end of the year on December 31.



A good guideline to remember is the length of state and federal shore measurements to keep up with fishing regulations. Gulf waters extend from the shore to nine nautical miles, while Atlantic state water extends from shore to three nautical miles.



To get your fill of fall fishing in Miami, call THERAPY-IV (305.945.1578) and book a charter. Happy fishing.