Fall Protection Equipment Market Global Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Regional Trends, Business Growth, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The growth of the market of fall protection equipment is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection in the construction industry



Market Size – USD 2.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.39%, Market Trends –utilization of fall protection equipment for industrial safety



The Fall Safety Equipment Market size is expected to rise from USD 2.86 billion in 2019 to USD 4.78 billion by 2027, during the forecast period, growing a CAGR of 6.39%. The key driving force in the market is the rising demand for labor protection.



Fall safety equipment is a kind of protective equipment used to protect employees from some kind of accidents while operating from heights in many industries. In preventing repeated stress injuries, fall safety equipment plays a significant role. The different fall security systems are the chest brace, full-body harness, safety nets, body belts, and suspension belts.



The demand for fall prevention equipment is rising due to the increased concerns about overall safety at workplaces, the growing need for emergency services and the increasing fatality in labour-intensive industries.



The major players in the fall protection equipment market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), MSA Safety Inc. (U.S.), GF Protection Inc. (U.S.), SKYLOTEC GmbH (Germany), Kee Safety, Inc. (U.K.), Werner Co. (U.S.), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (U.S.), Total Access (U.K.), and FallTech (U.S.).



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The market is divided into hard goods, soft goods, access devices, rescue kits, and facilities on the basis of category. The access device sector is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 7.88% in the forecast duration due to the increased demand for protective equipment. Vessels, sewers, confined space and tripod items used in tanks, and other applications are included in access systems.



- The industry sector includes manufacturing, oil & gas, general industry, mining and transport. During the forecast period, the construction sector is expected to develop and thus create demand in the market. The growth of this segment is expected to be guided by mandatory legislation by governments of different countries around the globe related to the use of fall safety equipment to minimize the number of accidents during construction activities.



- The fall protection equipment market is segmented regionally as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is forecast to dominate the market with the largest share of 40%.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of category, industry, and region:



Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Hard goods

- Soft goods

- Access system

- Rescue kit

- Services



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Construction

- Oil & Gas

- Mining

- General Industry

- Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Macro Indicators

3.1. Global increase in demand for reducing accidents in construction industry

3.2. Global growth in industrial safety programs

Chapter 4. Fall Protection Equipments Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fall Protection Equipments Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Fall Protection Equipments Market Impact Analysis



