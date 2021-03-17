Fall Protection Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Fall Protection equipment Market is forecast to grow from USD 2.69 billion in 2018 to USD 4.50 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.39%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for labour safety is the major driving factor of the market.



Fall protection equipment is a kind of protective equipment used in several industries to protect workers from any kind of injuries when working from heights. Fall protection equipment plays an important role in avoiding repetitive stress injuries. Chest harness, full body harness, safety nets, body belts and suspension belts are the various fall protection equipment.



The fall protection equipment market is growing by the enhanced concerns about overall safety at places of work, and growing need for emergency services along with increasing industry fatality.



The major players in the fall protection equipment market are:

- Honeywell International

- 3M Company

- MSA Safety

- GF Protection

- SKYLOTEC GmbH

- Kee Safety

- Werner Co.

- W.W. Grainger

- Total Access

- FallTech



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Category, Industry and region:



Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Hard goods

- Soft goods

- Access system

- Rescue kit

- Services



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Construction

- Oil & gas

- Mining

- General industry

- Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

- Latin America

o Brazil

- MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Based on Category, the market is divided as hard goods, soft goods, access system, rescue kit, and services. Due to the enhanced demand for protective equipment used, the access system sector is expected to show the highest growth of 7.88% during the forecast period. Access systems include vessels, sewers, confined space and tripod products used in tanks, and other applications.

- The Industries are construction, oil & gas, general industry, mining and transportation. The construction sector is forecasted to grow the market during the forecast period. Mandatory regulations by governments of various countries around the globe, related to the use of fall protection equipment to reduce the number of accidents during construction activities, are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

- The Fall Protection equipment Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is forecasted to dominate the market with the largest share of 40 %.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Macro Indicators

3.1. Global increase in demand for reducing accidents in construction industry

3.2. Global growth in industrial safety programs

Chapter 4. Fall Protection Equipments Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fall Protection Equipments Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Fall Protection Equipments Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Enhanced need to reduce accidents in construction sites

4.4.1.2. Rising demand for fall protection equipments in construction industry

4.4.1.3. Growing need to maintain government regulations

Continued…



