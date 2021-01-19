New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Fall protection is a kind of defensive hardware utilized in several end use verticals to shield laborers from mishaps when working from statures. The fall protection units include full body outfit, chest bridle, wellbeing nets, body belts and suspension belts. The Fall Protection Market is forecast to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Fall Protection industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



The major players in the market are 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), GF Protection Inc. (US), Skylotec GmbH (Germany), Kee Safety, Inc. (UK), Werner Co. (US), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Total Access (UK), and FallTech (US).



Market Driver



Fall protection equipment's are utilized in different end use verticals such as development, transportation, mining, energy and utility, and telecom. The fall protection hardware are broadly utilized in energy and utility area inferable from appeal, which is presenting growth structure of the fall protection market over the forecast period. Well-defined and strict guidelines from government association with security of laborers are projected to be a factor driving growth of the fall protection market during the forecast period. Expanding demand of fall protection hardware, such as body belts, suspension belts, body tackle, fall capture framework and nets from construction, manufacturing, mining, and energy and utility sectors are fueling growth of the fall protection market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hard goods

Soft goods

Access system

Rescue kit

Services



End-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Construction

Oil & gas

Mining

General industry

Transportation



Distribution (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Direct

Indirect



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America is trailed by Europe in terms of revenue and market share and the scenario is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the robust industrialization in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to observe growth in the fall protection market owing to growth in the construction industry during the conjecture time frame.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Fall Protection market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Fall Protection Market:



-Insightful information regarding the global Fall Protection market

-Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Fall Protection market

-Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

-The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price

analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

-Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

-Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Fall Protection Market: Table of Contents



