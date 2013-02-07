Falling for Gin: New Romantic Suspense Novel Proves Everyone Has a Mr. Right

Wichita Falls, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Like millions of women around the world, the protagonist in Kaylin Bowen’s new novel has resigned herself to a life of an empty heart. However, just like any good story, one sudden event causes her to rethink everything and embark on a journey of a lifetime.



‘Falling for Gin’ fuses thrilling suspense with raw romance and even a touch of comedy.



Synopsis:



Gin is a woman with a past. A newspaper editor with blood on her hands and a failed marriage behind her, she refuses to get involved in another relationship unless it's for the sake of a job. She works for Hal from time to time, relying on abilities she learned from her father while she was growing up. Gin was learning survival and navigation skills while most kids were learning to ride a bike. When Hal offers her an undercover job in Stella's town Gin is more than happy to accept. Not only does she actually get to work at Stella's paper, she gets to track down drug dealers. Too bad their information is a little off the mark and now her cat, Elsie, is being held captive by EDR-short for Evil Dr. Ray-who hates all things cute and cuddly. Not that Elsie is either of those, but he hates her anyway. When his quiet little town is disrupted by a fire-escape climbing, catnapping, brunette with secrets, Officer Lance Logan decides it's up to him to figure out what is really going on.



After his partner, Stan, is attacked by a hellhound in cat's clothing, Lance and Stan follow the two lawbreakers back to Stella's place to verify the...um...cat?...is up to date on her shots. Sure he should have arrested the women, but seriously, the guy who was trying to press charges was the only bad guy in the room. If Lance was just like every other cop he knew, the two women would surely be in jail right now. Lucky for them Lance was what some people called a sensitive. He could tell the women were lying, but not about the cat. It was his duty...kind of...to find the truth. Elsie is a cat with a bad attitude and wicked-sharp claws.



After waking from a drug-induced sleep-courtesy of EDR-she accidentally uses a police officer as a scratching post. While trying to get her bearings she realizes one of the unfamiliar men is actually there to help Gin and Stella. And she knows he has more talent than he realizes...



As the author explains, her book will resonate with millions of women around the world.



“It really puts the past and present into perspective. Gin lives her present based on her past. Her ex-husband divorced her because he was scared of her-scared of what she could do. Gin doesn't feel she deserves love,” says Bowen.



She continues, “She doesn't believe there will ever be a man for her and doesn't even want one. But Lance makes her re-think everything.”



Throughout its intricate plot and medley of characters, Bowen hopes women will learn a thing or two about themselves.



“This is fiction, so it won’t change the world. However, I know that every woman will see a bit of herself in Gin; I hope my book provides a third-person perspective that will make people think,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘Falling for Gin’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/VMDh87



About the author, in her own words: Kaylin Bowen

My name is Kaylin Bowen. When I was younger, I hated to read. I thought books were just work-something you had to read so you could complete a book report. The books I was "encouraged" to read were boring and I would rather clean my room (I really, reeaaalllly hated cleaning my room). Then one day I found a book my mom had just finished reading. I was in high school by that time and, while I can't remember why in the world I decided to read it, I do remember that the author was Dean Koontz and the book was Watchers. Many, many pages into it, I realized I had been sucked into an alternate world for a little while. For the first time in my life I actually finished a book.



I read everything of his that I could get my hands on. Eventually, I found authors like Nora Roberts, Jennifer Cruise and Janet Evanovich. I was hooked. I loved romance. Now, I write it. My style of writing is a little different than a lot I have read. When I read, I find myself skipping a lot of descriptive stuff (I call it the fluff of a story)and my eyes hunt for the "heart" of the story (Hey, I am a busy mom, after all). So this is the way I tend to write. Hope you enjoy Falling For Gin!