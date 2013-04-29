Falls Church Back Specialist, Dr. Shirine Hegazi, Helps Locals Recover from Disc Injuries

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- "Dr. Shirine Hegazi, who created and is the primary practitioner at Concept Chiropractic & Rehab, offers Falls Church residents natural, safe treatment for painful disc injuries. Dr. Hegazi utilizes chiropractic techniques, including manipulation, to relieve pressure, reduce pain and promote healing in the injured area. His Falls Church practice is focused on providing patients with the best possible natural, noninvasive treatments for a range of injuries, conditions and illnesses."



Dr. Shirine Hegazi, whose Concept Chiropractic & Rehab offers natural, safe treatment for a range of injuries, conditions and illnesses, is helping those in the community recover from painful, debilitating disc injuries. Disc problems can greatly reduce one’s ability to function physically and intellectually. These injuries can be extremely painful; often sufferers have to forego a range of experiences, including work, physical exercise and leisurely activities.



Dr. Hegazi said, “Chiropractic treatment of disc injuries is very effective. It’s gentle, safe and natural. Through spinal manipulation we’re able to relieve pressure on the affected area and that means reducing pain. With that and continued treatment, healing can commence. What is important when it comes to disc injuries is that the patient gets help as soon as possible. This can negate weeks, months or even years of pain.”



Disc injuries occur for many reasons. Some are due to a traumatic, violent accident while others may be related to slow deterioration due to ongoing physical activity that has put strain on the area. Still, other disc injuries may be related to poor posture, an unsupportive mattress or poorly designed chair. Another cause is degenerative disc disease, which occurs over the course of many years. Treatment is determined by many factors, including the cause, location and severity of the injury.



“Treatment is entirely natural,” noted Dr. Hegazi. “Although many doctors still treat disc injuries with painkillers, it’s important to realize that drug therapy does not solve the problem, it hides the pain for a while. That is one of the biggest differences between drug therapy and chiropractic. Chiropractic treatment is corrective. The other major difference is there are no side effects with chiropractic spinal manipulation as there are will prescription medicines.”



Dr. Hegazi is Board Certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and he is a Certified Graston Technique Practitioner and a Certified Kinesiotaping Practitioner. He holds a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from the National University of Health Sciences, a Bachelor of Science Degree, Human Biology from the National College of Chiropractic and a Bachelor of Science Degree, Kinesiology from the University of Maryland at College Park. Dr.Hegazi is an active member and past President of the Tysons Mastermind Business Networking International group, a member of the Virginia Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, American Chiropractic Association, and International Chiropractic Association.



For more information on Dr. Hegazi and Concept Chiropractic & Rehab go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/ . The staff may be contacted at info@conceptchiropracticandrehab.com or by calling 703-573-5500. Concept Chiropractic & Rehab is located at 2826 Old Lee Highway, Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031.



