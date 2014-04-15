False Eyelash Online Shop Brings Limited Time Special Prices for Their Wholesale False Eyelash

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- False eyelashes made of 100% human hair are now available at highly discounted prices on the false eyelash online shop of Love Biz. The online store is running a promotional offer currently, guaranteeing a 35% discount on a wide variety of false eyelashes they have in their inventory. These fake eyelashes can significantly enhance the beauty of a woman and can make her look more attractive and stylish.



According to the spokesperson of the online shop, they have exclusive designs to offer and all fake eyelashes are available at cheap prices. One can grab the 3D double layer false eyelash from them that always give a natural look to a woman who wears it. These double layer eyelashes are available in different designs and styles, and a woman can choose one that can meet her beauty needs more perfectly. Available at a cheap price of just 5 dollars, these false eyelashes are more popular among the worldwide women for their natural appeal.



The China based supplier of false eyelashes provides the best quality products that are made of human hairs only. This is the reason why women can wear these false eyelashes for hours, without experiencing any irritation or uneasiness. “We want women to look beautiful and stay safe and healthy while they flaunt their own style,” the spokesperson maintains. By running their limited time special offer, they intend to create awareness about these products that can help beautify a woman’s eye.



Many women who are apprehensive of using an eyelash because of their said adverse effects can now use these extensions made of human hair only. “We never use any artificial material in our products,” the spokesperson maintains. Moreover, they deal in wholesale false eyelash , and maintain cheap prices. And the current special price offer will make their products way affordable for the modern women who want to look more stylish and gorgeous. The online store is reporting about huge sales of their eyelashes because of the ongoing offer. One can check the entire collection of beautiful false eyelashes by logging on to the website www.lovebiz.biz



About Love Biz

Love Biz is a manufacturer and online seller of false eyelashes. They have hundreds of kinds of false eyelashes available with them that they sell to the worldwide customers at unbeatable prices. They offer convenient online shopping with cost-saving prices and free shipping. They also bring promotional offers from time to time.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Mary

Telephone: +8618654721858

Email: info@lovebiz.biz

Website: www.lovebiz.biz