Famed 17 Piece Jazz Big Band "Blue Nitrous" to Play Legendary NYC Club the Bitter End

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- “Blue Nitrous” the popular 17 Piece Jazz Big Band to play a highly anticipated event at legendary NYC club The Bitter End, fronted by trumpeter Dr. Peter Silver (“The Jazz Dentist”). Blue Nitrous will be performing with special guest Vanessa Trouble and her 5 piece band “The Red Hot Swing” at The Bitter End on September 11, 2013; 7-11 PM.



This 9/11 Special NYC Event to benefit hurricane Sandy relief features the music of Count Basie, Quincy Jones and The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.



Distinguished titans in the industry to include trumpeters, two time Grammy Award winning Roy Hargrove and Jimmy Owens. Hargrove has played with front rank jazz musicians from Wynton Marsalis to Herbie Hancock. Owens is the quintessential New York composer, arranger, lecturer, and educator. He has played with the great Lionel Hampton, Charles Mingus, Hank Crawford, Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie, Herbie Mann, among others.



Saxophonist Steve Wilson is an American jazz multi-instrumentalist, who is best known as a flautist and an alto and soprano saxophonist. Wilson having performed as a soloist for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2007, he has had an illustrious career working as a session musician. Wilson has contributed to many musicians of note both in the recording studios and as a sideman on tours. In 2010, Wilson celebrated his 50th birthday at Jazz Standard in New York City. He led six bands in six nights, with famed jazz musician’s including Karrin Allyson, Carla Cook, Bruce Barth, Ed Howard, Adam Cruz, Lewis Nash, Ugonna Okegwo, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Freddie Hendrix, Christian McBride, Mulgrew Miller, Geoffrey Keezer, Linda Oh, and John Wikan.



Trombonist Papo Vazquez impressive thirty-five years span the jazz, Latin, Afro-Caribbean and classical music and recording worlds. Papo won a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album for "Mighty Pirates" in 2008 for his recording Marooned/Aislado. In 2010, Papo was commissioned on behalf of Wynton Marsalis for a new work inspired by Cuban painter Wilfredo Lam; which was then performed as part of Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz and Art concert series.



UK Trumpeter Nigel Waddington’s original compositions and arrangements will be highlighted. Waddington is flying in from London specifically to attend this highly anticipated jazz event. Waddington has written for top UK artists including Claire Martin, Derek Watkins, John Horler, Martin Shaw, Frank Griffith and Sammy Mayne. Nigel is best known for his orchestral work in the recording studio, but his chamber music has been performed on London’s South Bank and in the United States. Nigel’s compositions have become popular with big bands in New York City and Los Angeles.



Singer, composer & arranger E. Rose will be joining Blue Nitrous as vocalist. Rose’s influences include Michael Jackson, Phyllis Hyman, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Anita Baker, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu have all shaped her incredible and memorable signature voice. E.Rose has been singing since the age of 8, she is comfortable singing the classic American songs of the 30’s & 40’s as she is singing R&B and Neo Soul. E.Rose has recently appeared at The Iridium Jazz Club and The Metropolitan Room in NYC. Currently two musical talents are interested in producing E.Rose’s first CD of Original Songs, Peter Fish -6 time Emmy Award winner composer, musician and Ira Schickman former producer for Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder.



Vanessa Trouble and her 5 piece band: The Red Hot Swing will also be guest performing. Trouble honed her vocal and performance skills all over the country and abroad, fronting various jazz ensembles across American jazz hotspots and in Europe and Asia. She is a featured vocalist around Manhattan and the Hamptons with her ensembles. She regularly performs at Swing 46, Opia Lounge, The Grand Havana Room, The Bubble Lounge in Manhattan, and at Pierre's in Bridgehampton.



Part of the proceeds from this anticipated event will be donated to: New York Cares, funds are earmarked for hurricane Sandy relief.



For more information please contact Peter Silver at (917) 573-5593 or email at jazz@jazzdentist.com.



