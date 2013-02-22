Famed DJ Lago Claims Cheerleader Kaitlyn Timblin as New Girlfriend

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The news is out – the world famous DJ known as Lago, aka Max Beaumont, is in a relationship with Kaitlyn Timblin, head captain of her cheerleading squad. The two announced their relationship this past Tuesday, February 19th. The couple have already taken photos together, seen holding hands in their most recently publicized picture.



About the new relationship



The word is officially out about Max Beaumont, also known as Lago the world famous DJ, and Kaitlyn Timblin, renown cheerleader. The two shouted out from every available social media source about their happy news on February 19th, 2013. The couple posted an adorable picture of them holding hands – Lago on his bike, and Kaitlyn with her dog in tow. The two are looking forward to a long, healthy, happy relationship under the limelight.



But was this relationship meant to last? There is already controversy stirring about the couple, as Max Beaumont only recently broke up with previous girlfriend, Taylor Burns. Rumor has it that Kaitlyn Timblin may be dating the DJ to improve her image. Only time will tell if this couple was meant to be, or meant to end in tragedy.



About Max Beaumont (aka Lago) and Kaitlyn Timblin

Max Beaumont is a world famous DJ and Producer, with quite a few notches in his belt despite his young age. He is known for his single "Fun With Me" that debuted only last year. Despite being new on the block, Lago has already garnered over 1,500,000 views on YouTube. Word is that his latest album will be coming out sometime this year.



Kaitlyn Timblin is a resident of northern New Jersey, in the beautiful Budd Lake. Besides cheerleading, she enjoys horse riding. She is currently a junior in Mount Olive Highschool, and is actively pursuing the life of a cheerleader. She's an active member of Twitter, and is already tweeting about how she misses her new boyfriend, whom she lovingly calls “Max”.



Contact

To learn more about Max Beaumont (aka Lago) and Kaitlyn Timblin's new relationship, please contact



Mike Steven

Manager

253 Back Street, New York City, NY

888-725-4672

press@thelago.com

http://shandorrecords.com