Famed Exorcist, Reverend Shawn Whittington, Joins Spirits Speak for a Halloween Special

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- Spirits Speak, a live radio show showcasing Barry Strohm's gift of spirit communication, is thrilled to announce the return of Reverend Shawn Whittington in a captivating new episode that confronts the undeniable reality of evil energies.



Reverend Whittington, renowned for his profound insights and experiences in the field of exorcisms, will be the esteemed guest in this upcoming edition. During this compelling discussion, he will share stories of genuine exorcisms, provide invaluable guidance on banishing malevolent forces from your living space, and engage directly with the audience, taking their questions during the live show.



Have you ever sought to unravel the mysteries behind evil energies and the intricate art of exorcism? In this exclusive episode, Rev. Shawn Whittington will draw from his own experiences and offer practical tips to help you cleanse your home from these ominous forces. Furthermore, he will be at your disposal to address your inquiries in real time.



To be a part of this episode, listeners are invited to tune in live at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, or conveniently access the recording within 24 hours of the broadcast on the official Spirits Speak website: Spirits Speak (voiceamerica.com).



Spirits Speak is dedicated to exploring the unexplained and supernatural, and this episode promises to be a revelation for all who seek to understand the truth behind malevolent energies and exorcisms.



About Reverend Shawn Whittington

Reverend Shawn Whittington is the founder of the Ghost-B-Gone, The Ministry, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shawn Whittington is an Ordained Exorcist, devout Catholic and a Seminarian in The United States Old Catholic Church. Ghost-B-Gone, (The Ministry), has helped many Las Vegas families over the years get their lives and their homes back. He is an author, radio show host, paranormal investigator, exorcist and spiritual advisor. Shawn also conducts an online course, Introduction to Spiritual Warfare, at the Worldwide Society of Exorcists.



The mission of Spirits Speak: Analyzing the Afterlife is to bring you information about incarnate lives and the hereafter; it is heard at 9:00 AM Pacific time, Tuesday mornings, on the VoiceAmerica Variety Network. Apart of our mission is to help you understand all the aspects of an incarnate life and what happens after your time of passing. An important aspect of this understanding is to understand the evil energies that surround all of us. Reverend Shawn is a famous expert in these energies and is willing to speak of them. Callers will be given an opportunity to ask questions in the third segment of the show. Tell your friends about this rare opportunity to hear the words of this expert on evil!



About Barry and Connie Strohm

Barry Strohm was born near Hershey, Pennsylvania. He obtained a Business Management degree at Lehigh University and later obtained a Civil Engineering license. During his working career he was a construction estimator and worked in concrete plant and stone quarry management. As he approached retirement age, Strohm realized that he had a unique ability to communicate with the spirit world. He is currently the author of eight books dealing with all aspects of the afterlife, a host of two podcasts, and a radio show, Channeling History, on the Para X network. He has over 350 videos based upon spirit communication on his YouTube channel. He and his wife of 58 years, Connie, will be bringing his knowledge and experience to VoiceAmerica. Connie was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania but moved to Harrisburg at an early age. She attended Central Dauphin High School and the University of Pittsburgh. After raising two daughters, she worked in the Maryland State Legislature and later became assistant to the Secretary of State of Maryland. She currently assists in all spirit channellings and is co-host of podcasts and radio shows.



About Spirits Speak: Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm



Tuesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel



Barry Strohm will use his unique gift of spirit communication to explore all aspects of incarnate life as well as the afterlife. He is the author of eight books dealing with channeling spirits, aliens, Archangels and even Jesus. He is truly an expert in all things dealing with the afterlife and the goal of our show is to share that information with listeners. Each show will feature a segment where we will channel with a spirit from the other side. There will be shows where listeners can call in and ask their own questions of the host. Spirits Speak Spirits Speak (voiceamerica.com) is the link that will take you to the show for live shows or on-demand 24x7 within 24 hours of the airing.



