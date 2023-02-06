Famed Exorcist, Reverend Shawn Whittington to Appear on Spirits Speak: Analyzing the Afterlife

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Evil Energies are very real. In this edition of Spirits Speak, Reverend Whittington will speak of evil, recount stories of real exorcisms, give tips on how to rid your home of evil energies and take calls to answer your questions on the live show at 9am PT/12pm ET.



Would you like to learn the truth about evil energies and exorcisms? Rev. Shawn Whittington will speak of true experiences and give tips on removing evil energies from your home. He will also take calls to answer your questions. Listen live or on-demand within 24 hours of the airing, here: Spirits Speak - Analyzing the Afterlife, Guest Shawn Whittington Tuesday, February 7, 2023 (voiceamerica.com)



About Reverend Shawn Whittington:

Reverend Shawn Whittington is the founder of the Ghost-B-Gone, The Ministry, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shawn Whittington is an Ordained Exorcist, devout Catholic and a Seminarian in The United States Old Catholic Church. Ghost-B-Gone, (The Ministry), has helped many Las Vegas families over the years get their lives and their homes back. He is an author, radio show host, paranormal investigator, exorcist and spiritual advisor. Shawn also conducts an online course, Introduction to Spiritual Warfare, at the Worldwide Society of Exorcists.



The mission of Spirits Speak: Analyzing the Afterlife is to bring you information about incarnate lives and the hereafter; it is heard at 9:00 AM Pacific time, Tuesday mornings, on the Voice America Variety Network. Apart of our mission is to help you understand all the aspects of an incarnate life and what happens after your time of passing. An important aspect of this understanding is to understand the evil energies that surround all of us. Reverend Shawn is a famous expert in these energies and is willing to speak of them. Callers will be given an opportunity to ask questions in the third segment of the show. Tell your friends about this rare opportunity to hear the words of this expert on evil!



About Barry and Connie Strohm:

Barry Strohm was born near Hershey, Pennsylvania. He obtained a Business Management degree at Lehigh University and later obtained a Civil Engineering license. During his working career he was a construction estimator, and worked in concrete plant and stone quarry management. As he approached retirement age, Strohm realized that he had a unique ability to communicate with the spirit world. He is currently the author of eight books dealing with all aspects of the afterlife, a host of two podcasts, and a radio show, Channeling History, on the Para X network. He has over 350 videos based upon spirit communication on his YouTube channel. He and his wife of 58 years, Connie, will be bringing his knowledge and experience to VoiceAmerica. Connie was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania but moved to Harrisburg at an early age. She attended Central Dauphin High School and the University of Pittsburgh. After raising two daughters, she worked in the Maryland State Legislature and later became assistant to the Secretary of State of Maryland. She currently assists in all spirit channellings and is co-host of podcasts and radio shows.



About Spirits Speak: Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm

Tuesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel

Barry Strohm will use his unique gift of spirit communication to explore all aspects of incarnate life as well as the afterlife. He is the author of eight books dealing with channeling spirits, aliens, Archangels and even Jesus. He is truly an expert in all things dealing with the afterlife and the goal of our show is to share that information with listeners. Each show will feature a segment where we will channel with a spirit from the other side. There will be shows where listeners can call in and ask their own questions of the host. Spirits Speak Spirits Speak (voiceamerica.com) is the link that will take you to the show for live shows or on-demand 24x7 within 24 hours of the airing.



