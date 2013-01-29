Famed Motivational Speaker Les Brown Coming to South Florida for Superstar Wealth & Prosperity Summit

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Preparations are now underway for The 2013 Superstar Wealth and Prosperity Summit, slated to take place at the Bahia Mar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 2013.



“This event has been designed to provide attendees with the tools, knowledge and perspective they need to achieve the wealth and prosperity they've been dreaming about,” explained Barbara Theodosiou of Women Helping Women Mastermind, a women's organization hosting the event. “This will be one of the greatest events to come to Florida! It's the perfect opportunity for people who are committed to making this the year that they find success in business and financial wealth. And you'll find some wonderful networking opportunities!” says Christina Rowe of Women Helping Women Mastermind.



The Superstar Wealth and Prosperity Summit, one of the most popular South Florida seminars, will feature lectures from several prominent speakers, including:



*Les Brown is a prominent motivational speaker, speech coach and a best-selling author. Brown, a former broadcaster, talk show host and three-term politician, is perhaps best known for his charisma and encouraging, humorous high-energy talks on topics related to achieving your dreams and goals.



*Mary Morrissey is a seasoned speaker, best-selling author, appeared in two movies--Beyond the Secret and The Moses Code and has had her own PBS special. She founded the LifeSOULutions company, which provides products and programs to individuals who are seeking help to “transform dreams into reality.”



*Peggy McColl is a business coach and author. Her books, translated into 32 languages and sold in more than 80 countries, have topped the New York Times bestsellers list, among many others. Her specialty is guiding individuals as they work toward achieving their business and financial goals, constructed on a platform of honesty, strong values and integrity



*Christina Rowe and Barbara Theodosiou are leaders in the South Florida community and media and marketing mavens, who will be providing summit attendees with techniques for integrating publicity, video and social media into an effective business strategy.



*Victoria Duke is a makeup artist, educator, life coach, and motivator extraordinaire; She is much sought after by her A-list celebrity clientele. Victoria has worked her magic at parties for Kimora Lee, Pussy Cat Dolls and The Trump Wedding to name a few. Her reach has extended to hundreds of women through her dynamic motivational speaking and her Academy of Glam events.



Superstar Summit attendees will have an opportunity to speak with these experts at the networking cocktail reception, to take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1. The all-star event with the speakers will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.



Advance tickets are currently on sale for $97.00 per person www.superstarsummit.com



To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event that will feature some of the best motivational speakers in Florida, visit www.superstarsummit.com. The Superstar Wealth & Prosperity Summit is being sponsored by Stand Out! Media Group, Spotlight PR, Academy of Glam, Florida Wholesale Printing and Charlene Christiano, The Power Shifter.



Contact:

Christina Rowe

Christina@ChristinaRowe.com

732-501-6445