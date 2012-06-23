Familia Unida Dedicates Monthly Support Group Meeting to Friend Rodney Glen King on June 29th

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Rodney Glen King (April 2, 1965-June 17, 2012) became famous and known throughout the world for being the alleged victim of police brutality by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 3, 1991.



“Rodney Glen King was a gentle humble spirit with a heart filled with compassion and love for humanity. I trust that he is at peace and at a better place. I will miss his laughter, hugs and smiles that he shared with his Familia Unida family. King looked forward to coming to Familia Unida’s Multiple Sclerosis monthly support group gatherings as a support to a friend whom has the diagnosis. “Rodney came because it was a place where he said he felt safe, loved and at home. I wish could be able to hear his voice and laughter one more time, I can not believe that he is gone”, said Irma Resendez, President of Familia Unida Living with MS.



Familia Unida remembers King as a friend and supporter of Familia Unida-United Family grass roots non-profit organization whereby Rodney participated with his long time friend Felicia. Rodney would share resources, tips for better health and always took part in the physical exercises that sometimes included dancing to the chicken dance, passing around the teddy bear to music in a circle with friends, and naturally if the teddy bear landed on his lap when the music stopped he enjoyed dancing and singing to everyone. Whenever he was away traveling he would come back with excitement to share of his experiences and would bring us literature that gave us insight to alternative treatments that he believed may help his friends living with MS and chronic illnesses. Rodney embraced the Familia Unida mission “provide unconditional love, hope and support to maximize the quality of life”.



Felicia Von-Deffner, shared, “I have known Glen like he preferred to be called, for over 35 years, since when he was a teenager and lived across the street from me. As my diagnosis of multiple sclerosis progressed, Glen would drive me to the Familia Unida monthly support group meetings whereby I have been a member for over 12 years. Glen always left the meetings by saying that he felt like he was with family, if we were all like Glen we would all get along, I do not have any words to express how I feel right now as I have not accepted that he is gone.”



On Friday June 29, Familia Unida will dedicate the Monthly support group meeting in honor of Rodney Glen King and remember his profound impact and desire to bring families and communities together. We will continue in his “Peace Legacy” and will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. The monthly support group meeting will be held at the Garvey Community Center – 4108 East Garvey Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770. Funeral Services are scheduled on June 30, 2012., location to be determined.



About Familia Unida

Founded in the early 90’s by Irma Resendez in her living room (after her diagnosis of MS which left her paralyzed for almost a year), Familia Unida, e.g. Familia Unida Living with Multiple Sclerosis is the first bilingual English-Spanish multiple sclerosis non-profit organization in the United States. Today, serving thousand of individuals and families affected by multiple sclerosis and other chronic medical conditions in the greater Los Angeles area and making connections with families through out the country and beyond thanks to the internet. Familia Unida has evolved representing various cultures, serving individuals and families living with various medical conditions and disabilities. Some of the services include, monthly support group meetings, linkage to appropriate resources, showcasing community leaders, presentations and trainings from diverse expert speakers, assist individuals receiving SSI and SSDI benefits find employment through the Employment Service program and hosting community events such as the annual wheelchair wash. Primary goal is to uphold its solid commitment to offering innovative and comprehensive services that respect and value the diverse populations living with disabilities to maximize the quality of life. There are over 500,000 people living with multiple sclerosis in the United States and over 200 individuals newly diagnosed every week. This census does not include the many that are misdiagnosed or not counted due to language and cultural barriers. Today, there is no cure. To learn more about Familia Unida please Contact us: 323-261-5565 or visit http://www.msfamiliaunida.org. Make a positive difference today!