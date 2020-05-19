DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. Total Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM in 2017 was 5,801
2. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) in the 7MM was 2,900 in 2017
3. The highest prevalent population of FCS was in the United States
4. 73% of FCS cases belong to age-group of 0–10 years in the 7MM in 2017
Key benefits of the report
1. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome epidemiology and Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market.
Request for sample pages
"Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market size was USD 1.0 million in the 7MM in 2017".
Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a rare metabolic disease caused by the inability to process chylomicron particles formed as a product of eating. These particles, made primarily of triglycerides, accumulate in the blood causing chylomicronemia, which leads to several clinical symptoms that negatively affect patients' activities of daily living, including, but not limited to, neurocognitive impairment and recurrent episodes of abdominal pain. Clinically, this condition can be silent and discovered incidentally owing to the lipemic appearance of the blood.
Current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome treatment choices can be bifurcated into managing acute crisis related to pancreatitis and chronic management of hypertriglyceridemia to decrease the risk of future episodes. The current mainstay therapy for FCS is a very-low-fat diet (less than 20 g per day) allied with traditional triglyceride-lowering medication.
However, it is noteworthy to mention that such types of diets are complicated for patients to follow. So, for this type of standard of care to be effective, long?term patient education, and support aligned mainly to maintain a low?fat diet is required. In everyday life, adherence to such a regimen is very challenging and is rarely consistently achieved by most patients.
Off-label medications like fibrates, niacin, omega-3, and statins are often not effective in significantly lowering TG levels in patients with FCS. There is a dearth of approved drugs for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome therapeutic market.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
- AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx
- ARO-APOC3
- Lomitapide
- AKCEA -APOCIII - LRx
And many others
The key players in Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market are:
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Amryt Pharma
- Novelion Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)
3. SWOT Analysis for FCS
4. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Patient Share Overview at a Glance
5. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance
6. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Disease Background and Overview
7. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. United States
9. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
9.1. Germany
9.2. France
9.3. Italy
9.4. Spain
9.5. United Kingdom
10. Japan
11. Current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment Practices
12. Patient Journey
13. Unmet Needs
14. Key Endpoints in FCS Clinical Trials
15. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Marketed Product
15.1.WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutic
16. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Emerging Therapies
16.1.Key Cross
16.2.AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx: Akcea Therapeutics/Ionis Pharmaceuticals
16.3.ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
16.4.Lomitapide: Amryt Pharma/Novelion Therapeutics
16.5.AKCEA -APOCIII - LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutics
17. Conjoint Analysis of Familial Chylomicronemia SyndromeTherapies
18. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis
19. United States Market Size
20. EU-5 Market Size
20.1.Germany Market Size
20.2.France Market Size
20.3.Italy Market Size
20.4.Spain Market Size
20.5.United Kingdom Market Size
21. Japan Market Size
23. Market Drivers
24. Market Barriers
25. Appendix
26. Disclaimer
27. DelveInsight Capabilities
28. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
Contact us:
info@delveinsight.com
+919650213330
SOURCE DelveInsight