Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. Total Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM in 2017 was 5,801

2. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) in the 7MM was 2,900 in 2017

3. The highest prevalent population of FCS was in the United States

4. 73% of FCS cases belong to age-group of 0–10 years in the 7MM in 2017



Key benefits of the report

1. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome epidemiology and Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market.



"Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market size was USD 1.0 million in the 7MM in 2017".



Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a rare metabolic disease caused by the inability to process chylomicron particles formed as a product of eating. These particles, made primarily of triglycerides, accumulate in the blood causing chylomicronemia, which leads to several clinical symptoms that negatively affect patients' activities of daily living, including, but not limited to, neurocognitive impairment and recurrent episodes of abdominal pain. Clinically, this condition can be silent and discovered incidentally owing to the lipemic appearance of the blood.



Current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome treatment choices can be bifurcated into managing acute crisis related to pancreatitis and chronic management of hypertriglyceridemia to decrease the risk of future episodes. The current mainstay therapy for FCS is a very-low-fat diet (less than 20 g per day) allied with traditional triglyceride-lowering medication.



However, it is noteworthy to mention that such types of diets are complicated for patients to follow. So, for this type of standard of care to be effective, long?term patient education, and support aligned mainly to maintain a low?fat diet is required. In everyday life, adherence to such a regimen is very challenging and is rarely consistently achieved by most patients.



Off-label medications like fibrates, niacin, omega-3, and statins are often not effective in significantly lowering TG levels in patients with FCS. There is a dearth of approved drugs for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome therapeutic market.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx

- ARO-APOC3

- Lomitapide

- AKCEA -APOCIII - LRx

And many others



The key players in Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market are:

- Akcea Therapeutics

- Ionis Pharmaceuticals

- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

- Amryt Pharma

- Novelion Therapeutics



And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

3. SWOT Analysis for FCS

4. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Patient Share Overview at a Glance

5. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. United States

9. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

9.1. Germany

9.2. France

9.3. Italy

9.4. Spain

9.5. United Kingdom

10. Japan

11. Current Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment Practices

12. Patient Journey

13. Unmet Needs

14. Key Endpoints in FCS Clinical Trials

15. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Marketed Product

15.1.WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutic

16. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Emerging Therapies

16.1.Key Cross

16.2.AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx: Akcea Therapeutics/Ionis Pharmaceuticals

16.3.ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

16.4.Lomitapide: Amryt Pharma/Novelion Therapeutics

16.5.AKCEA -APOCIII - LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Akcea Therapeutics

17. Conjoint Analysis of Familial Chylomicronemia SyndromeTherapies

18. Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis

19. United States Market Size

20. EU-5 Market Size

20.1.Germany Market Size

20.2.France Market Size

20.3.Italy Market Size

20.4.Spain Market Size

20.5.United Kingdom Market Size

21. Japan Market Size

23. Market Drivers

24. Market Barriers

25. Appendix

26. Disclaimer

27. DelveInsight Capabilities

28. About DelveInsight



