Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM was 965,405 in 2017.

2. The diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the United States was 244,214 in 2017.

3. The diagnosed prevalent population of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in Japan in 2017 was 221,519

4. Familial Hypercholesterolemia affects both females and males equally.

"The market size of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM in 2017- 1,069.27 USD Million."



Early diagnosis and Familial Hypercholesterolemia treatment are vital to reduce the risk of premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and death. The goal of Familial Hypercholesterolemia treatment is to reduce LDL-C by 50 % from baseline levels with lifestyle modification, pharmacologic lipid-lowering therapy, and LDL apheresis and in rare cases, liver transplantation.



Statins are first-line pharmacologic therapy agents in the treatment of Familial Hypercholesterolemia as they reduce cardiovascular mortality even in receptor-negative patients. The FDA has approved many statins for the treatment of Familial Hypercholesterolemia, namely, Mevacor (lovastatin), Pravachol (pravastatin), and Zocor (simvastatin) which are fungal-derived statins, while Lipitor (atorvastatin), Lescol (fluvastatin), Livalo (pitavastatin), and Ezallortm (rosuvastatin) are synthetic compounds.



Mipomersen is a second-generation antisense oligonucleotide that targets the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) that encodes ApoB-100 produced by the liver. It is marketed by the brand name Kynamro. It distributes mainly to the liver, where it forms a duplex with the target mRNA, causing the mRNA to be cleaved by RNase H and therefore unable to be translated to apoB-100. Hepatic Apo mRNA silencing gives rise to reductions in hepatic Apo and plasma total cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol, and Apo concentrations in a dose- and time-dependent manner.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Familial Hypercholesterolemia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Evinacumab (REGN1500)

2. Inclisiran (ALN-PCSSC)

3. LIB003 + Evolocumab

4. Gemcabene

5. Resmetirom (MGL-3196)

6. ARO-ANG3

And many others



The key players in Familial Hypercholesterolemia market are:

1. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

2. Novartis

3. LIB Therapeutics

4. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

5. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

6. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

And many others



