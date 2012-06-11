Families Start Loft Renovations Now Thanks to BumbleBee Lofts

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Many homeowners have lofts that they are currently not utilising to their full potential. Some lofts are quite big and could even serve as extra rooms if they were properly outfitted. Fixing up a loft can be great for people who manage to truly make the space useful. Loft renovation is getting more and more common, but it does require the proper planning. For this reason, many people are talking about BumbleBee Lofts, a company specialising in loft boarding in Birmingham central and the surrounding districts.



A BumbleBee Lofts spokesperson provides more details on their boarding service:



“Loft Boarding is as cost effective way of utilizing the space in your loft without having to arrange planning permission for a loft conversion. Our loft boarding packages cover everything you need to make full use of your loft, including loft ladders, loft hatches, lighting and, of course, the loft boarding itself.”



In addition to loft boarding services, BumbleBee Lofts also provides services allowing households to get loft ladders fitted for their lofts. A spokesperson explains



“Having Loft Ladders fitted by BumbleBee Lofts gives householders much needed additional space in their property. Having these professionally installed ladders means customers get full use of their lofts and do so in a safe environment. The risks of entering lofts without professionally fitted ladders should not be under estimated.”



The BumbleBee Lofts website tells clients all about the benefits of fitted loft ladders and gives further details on the types of ladders that can be installed, including two-section ladders, three-section, aluminium ladders and wooden ladders.



On the website, clients will also find sections describing the play-room and home-study conversions that are possible thanks to BumbleBee Lofts. Visitors can browse through high quality digital images illustrating the company’s most recent projects and read from a plethora of testimonials from the company’s many satisfied customers.



The Prices section of the website lists the costs of a wide range of loft services, including packages that can save clients money on multiple services. Taking advantage of one of these special offers is simple and can be done by using BumbleBee Loft’s online form.



About BumbleBee Lofts

BumbleBee Lofts are a local and friendly loft boarding company. They are a family run business committed to quality, fair competitive pricing and a personal service. They operate in the following areas: Birmingham central and surrounding districts. They specialise in producing easy access to your loft and creating that all-important extra storage space that you need.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bumblebeelofts.com/