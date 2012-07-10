Family Check Printing Software: EzCheckPersonal Helps New Jersey Users Cut Cost During Recession

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- According the report from the Federal Reserve, the Great Recession erased two decades of American wealth in three years, with a typical family's net worth falling nearly 40 percent. During the tough economic times, sticking to the budget is important for most Americans. Personal finance software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), released the new version of ezCheckPersonal check writer software. This check printing software will help users cut cost on checks and track the personal finance.



And the best of all, New Jersey buyers can get this check writer software for FREE when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"Family users can get ezCheckPersonal for FREE through TrialPay Offer now." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Known for its flexibility and affordability (available for a little as $29 per installation and free online offer is available through TrialPay), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



To learn more on how go frugal and save with ezCheckpersonal and other free offers from halfpricesoft.com, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.